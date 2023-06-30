Kayden Duthie and Daniel Fraser on target as Peterhead Academy win NE Scotland AFC Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Kayden Duthie and Daniel Fraser on target as Peterhead Academy win NE Scotland AFC Trophy

A 2-0 win against Fraserburgh Academy gave the Blue Toon side victory at The Meadows.

By Reporter
Kayden Duthie on the ball for Peterhead Academy. Image: Walter Craig.
Kayden Duthie on the ball for Peterhead Academy. Image: Walter Craig.

Peterhead Academy S2 ran out 2-0 winners against Fraserburgh Academy S2 to win the NE Scotland AFC Trophy at The Meadows in Ellon.

Peterhead took the lead after only five minutes when Kayden Duthie made good progress through the Fraserburgh defence before feeding Daniel Fraser on the right.

The winger’s shot was blocked by a defender before rebounding into the path of Finlay Mitchell whose effort was also blocked and came to Duthie who sent it into the net via a slight deflection.

A second Peterhead goal arrived four minutes later. Mitchell collected the ball on the right, fed Fraser who made his way into the box and slotted home from six yards.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Remiguisz Pietrzak produced an outstanding save to prevent Mitchell netting a third for Peterhead.

Peterhead Academy with the NE Scotland AFC Trophy. Image: Walter Craig. 

The final action of the half saw Mitchell run down the left before squaring the ball to the unmarked Fraser, but he was denied once again by the keeper.

Fraserburgh needed to score early in the second half if they were to get back into the game, but it was Peterhead who nearly netted inside two minutes when Fraser got the better of Joe McHattie but the keeper stuck out a left foot to divert the shot.

Luke Schrader and substitute William Whyte combined down the Fraserburgh right to create a chance for Broden Donn whose shot was deflected for a corner.

The final chance for Fraserburgh saw Ryan Downie’s fine drive from 20 yards well saved by Finlay Cameron as Peterhead held out for the win.

Gallery: Which school footballer won the 2023 Green Final Skills Trophy?

More from Press and Journal

Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward
John Davidson is the new CEO at NFU Scotland.
New chief at NFU Scotland
older people's champions
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding
A graphic ahead of Fraserburgh's friendly with Celtic on July 1 2023 at Bellslea. Featured is a shot from the 1970 fundraising fixture between the clubs, current Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour and other members of the squad. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk
Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture
Save our Surgeries Burghead and Hopeman campaign group protest ahead of a meeting of the Integration Joint Board.
Frustration over lack of progress on returning GP services to Burghead and Hopeman
The glamour and excitement of the buffet car was hard to beat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Holiday train journeys across Scotland used to be a treat - now…
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill
Billy McIntyre. Image: DC Thomson
Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman
Kyle Connell pictured during his loan spell at Raith Rovers.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout