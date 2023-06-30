Kayden Duthie and Daniel Fraser on target as Peterhead Academy win NE Scotland AFC Trophy

Peterhead Academy S2 ran out 2-0 winners against Fraserburgh Academy S2 to win the NE Scotland AFC Trophy at The Meadows in Ellon.

Peterhead took the lead after only five minutes when Kayden Duthie made good progress through the Fraserburgh defence before feeding Daniel Fraser on the right.

The winger’s shot was blocked by a defender before rebounding into the path of Finlay Mitchell whose effort was also blocked and came to Duthie who sent it into the net via a slight deflection.

A second Peterhead goal arrived four minutes later. Mitchell collected the ball on the right, fed Fraser who made his way into the box and slotted home from six yards.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Remiguisz Pietrzak produced an outstanding save to prevent Mitchell netting a third for Peterhead.

The final action of the half saw Mitchell run down the left before squaring the ball to the unmarked Fraser, but he was denied once again by the keeper.

Fraserburgh needed to score early in the second half if they were to get back into the game, but it was Peterhead who nearly netted inside two minutes when Fraser got the better of Joe McHattie but the keeper stuck out a left foot to divert the shot.

Luke Schrader and substitute William Whyte combined down the Fraserburgh right to create a chance for Broden Donn whose shot was deflected for a corner.

The final chance for Fraserburgh saw Ryan Downie’s fine drive from 20 yards well saved by Finlay Cameron as Peterhead held out for the win.