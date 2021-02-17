R&A postpone Men’s Home Internationals due to be held at Royal Dornoch in April

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The R&A have postponed the Men’s Home Internationals which were due to be staged at Royal Dornoch in April.

The tournament was due to be held in Dornoch from April 14-16 and serve as preparation to boost Great Britain and Ireland’s chances for the following month’s Walker Cup match.

But the R&A have confirmed the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to postpone the event.

It will now take place from September 15-17 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Royal Dornoch’s head PGA professional Andrew Skinner said: “It’s disappointing as we were gearing up for it.

“We were meant to host it last year but that couldn’t happen because of the restrictions.

“There is not much we can do, it’s an understandable decision.

“We haven’t had this event at Royal Dornoch since 1980 so we were all looking forward to it.

“It has been a long time so we’re disappointed.”

The Girls U16 Amateur Championship has also been postponed.

It was due to take place from April 23-25 at Enville Golf Club in Staffordshire. It will now take place at Enville from October 21-23.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, said: “There is still a degree of uncertainty as to when the current health and safety measures throughout Great Britain and Ireland will be eased and so we have decided to reschedule both events until later this year when hopefully the situation with the pandemic has improved.”