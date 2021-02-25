Scottish Golf cancels three national championships due to Covid-19 restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Golf has cancelled the first three national championships of 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The decision was made to cancel the events scheduled for April following discussions with sportscotland and the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Boys’ Open at Lundin and the Scottish Girls’ Open at Longniddry, both scheduled for April 7-9, have been called off.

The Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Royal Troon, slated for April 16-18, has also been cancelled.

A statement from Scottish Golf said: “To avoid creating additional pressure on tee-sheets at our host venues, and to give club members as much access to their course as possible, we will not be rescheduling these events.

“We will be in touch with everyone who has entered to issue a full refund in due course.

“We will continue to work with both sportscotland and the Scottish Government to regularly review all upcoming events alongside Scotland’s strategic framework for the planned easing of restrictions.”

Scottish Golf remain hopeful some events will be played this year.

Decisions on national open events will be made at the closing date, for national closed events it will be two weeks before the practice day and for national club events it will be one week before the event start date.