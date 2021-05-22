PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson halfway to an all-time record, and other notables from Day Two at Kiawah

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After he finished second – and no man has ever done more to finish second – at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon, Phil Mickelson was asked if he could really stay relevant on the main tours and majors into his fifties.

“That’s the plan,” he replied, smiling. Even then, the plan was in full swing. Mickelson had changed his lifestyle habits to cope with medical conditions. He was far fitter at 45 than he had been at 30.

And now at the PGA Championship he is halfway toward becoming the first man in his 50s to win a major.