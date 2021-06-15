Calmer wind at Nairn opens up lower scoring chances at the Amateur Championship

The wind has calmed at the start of day two of the Amateur Championship at Nairn Golf Club.

Home talent Calum Scott led by one shot from Jack Dyer overnight, but the Englishman has joined him at four under par this morning thanks to a birdie at the seventh hole.

© DCT Media

Scott, 17, has just begun his second round, teeing off at 11.34am, with Walker Cup impresser Dyer (Boyce Hill) making that move to joint top after a 9.39am start.

The calmer weather should lead to scores of a couple of shots lower than Monday when only five players finished below par.

© DCT Media

A number of players have already posted daily scores of three under par.

Scots in the hunt

Fellow Scots George Burns (Williamwood) and Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) within striking distance of the front-runners, inside the top 10 past 11am on Tuesday.

© DCT Media

The 141 remaining competitors are chasing match play berths by the close of play tonight.

Only the leading 64 players after 36 holes will progress to the match play stage.

A second round card countback will be used for the first time to ensure a clean 64 player match play draw can be undertaken.

© DCT Media

Fotheringham eager to climb the scoreboard

The other Nairn golfer in action is Fraser Fotheringham, who recovered from a largely tough opening day to finish at 11 over par. He’ll tee off at 3.08pm.

Top talent Sandy Scott, Calum’s older brother, had to withdraw on the eve of this R&A competition due to the ongoing wrist injury which sidelined him from Walker Cup action last month.

© DCT Media

The champion of this Championship come Saturday night will pick up more than a glittering trophy.

He will also receive full exemption to The Open Championship, the US Open and the Masters as well as a place in a European Tour event.

© DCT Media

The live leaderboard is updated here, while the full second round tee-times are listed here.