Calum Scott sees off English rival Conor Gough to reach next stage of the Amateur Championship at Nairn

Calum Scott has made it into the second match round stage at the Amateur Championship on his home course at Nairn.

In the windiest conditions that he has faced this week, Scott recorded a fine 3&2 victory over Walker Cup player and Boys’ Amateur champion Conor Gough from Stoke Park, England.

After coming through the stroke play sections with the fifth best score, the 17-year-old is clearly taking this top class event in his stride.

Billed as the marquee match by the R&A, this contest could have been a dangerous one, but his strong game continued to shine under the sun beside the Moray Firth.

Remaining 32 players will return for up to 36 holes tomorrow

He finished by late lunchtime, which allows him to settle down, relax and see who else is making it into tomorrow’s second round, which will be played out on the same day as the third round.

He now knows he will face Hlynur Bergsson at 8.24am after the Icelander beat Welsh opponent Matt Roberts 3&2.

Friday is quarter-final and semi-final day, with Saturday’s 1 v 1 final played over 36 holes.

The 8am starter match today provided an upset when leading qualifier from last night, Matthew Clark from Kilmacolm, lost 5&4 against impressive Essex opponent Mason Essam.

John Paterson (New Club St Andrews) saw off Derek Paton (Dunnikier Park) 6&5 to be the first Scottish player to book a Thursday spot.

Irish and English knock out two Scots

However, Muckhart’s Jamie Roberts and Darren Howie from Peebles lost out to Ireland’s Alan Fahy and England’s Haider Hussain respectively.

In the second all-Scottish clash of the day, Andrew Ni (Murrayfield) posted a 4&3 win against Crail’s Andrew Davidson.

Saturday’s final, which starts at 8.30am, will air live on RandA.org and the R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels.