abrdn Scottish Open: David Law believes he’s sorted his fast start/slow finish habit after a 67 to open at The Renaissance

David Law felt he was just “one or two good putting days away from a decent week” and he’s certainly made a start for that after an opening 67 in the abrdn Scottish Open.

The 30-year-old former double Scottish Amateur and Boys champion knows that he’s made a habit of starting well before in events before falling away. But there’s every chance that hard work with coach Alan McCloskey means it won’t happen this week.

‘It’s frustrating not having it for the full tournament’

“Last week I felt I was just one or two good putting days away from a really decent week. Although I didn’t feel I was hitting it particular good either, which is probably a good sign,” he said after finishing four-under.

“The week before, in Germany, I made loads of birdies, maybe 18 or something for the week. But I finished two or three-under par, which is just not good enough. There’s still enough signs that says there’s plenty good stuff in there.

“When you look at my rounds in isolation I’m still shooting four, five, six-under rounds. It’s frustrating not having that for the full tournament. But there’s enough positive stuff there to know it’s not far away. I’m realistic and I am not one of those guys who says it’s close if it’s not.”

Two or three days with McCloskey at The Renaissance already bore fruit, he added.

“I felt I had to putt better this week,” he said. “Me and Alan have worked hard on that as well as my long game and that has improved while the putting is miles better than last week.”

‘I definitely see a regression in my technique as the week goes on’

The issue of starting well but fading away is clear when you see David’s scores, and jhe’s more than aware of it.

“I’ve been a pro 10 years and I’m still learning all the time,” he said. “I definitely see a regression in my technique as the week goes on, you just need to see the scores.

“Your technique does go off at times and mine seems to go off a little more than most people’s.

“But we’re putting things in place to address that. It’s something that happens when you’re at the tournament but you obviously can’t batter balls all week, so it’s a balance we have to have.

“What we’ve done should address it so I’m excited for the rest of the week.”

David also got the boost from having fans present cheering and applauding.

“It makes a massive difference,” he said. “It’s not been easy playing in tournaments when there’s been nobody there.

“Especially playing at home, everyone’s behind you. It kind of gets you going again.”