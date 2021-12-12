Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gemma Dryburgh earns LPGA Tour status; Hannah McCook reaches LET Q School final

By Danny Law
December 12, 2021, 9:38 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 9:40 pm
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh.
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh.

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh has earned a spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old made it through a gruelling eight-round qualifier in Dothan, Alabama to finish tied 22nd on nine under.

Needing to finish inside the top 45 and ties to earn her card, Dryburgh shot a closing round of one-over 73.

Meanwhile, Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook was one of six Scots to progress to next week’s Ladies European Tour Q School final at La Manga.

McCook, who has recently returned following a lengthy period out after undergoing hip surgery, finished tied 21st in the pre-qualifier on four over after rounds of 74, 73, 74 and 71 to earn her place in the Q School final at the same venue.

Jane Turner was the leading Scot on three under to finish tied eighth. Hazel MacGarvie (+4), Clara Young (+5), Tara Mactaggart and Rachael Taylor (both +10) among the 75 players to qualify.

Hannah McCook says tough days are behind her as she prepares for competitive golf comeback following hip surgery

