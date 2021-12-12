Gemma Dryburgh earns LPGA Tour status; Hannah McCook reaches LET Q School final

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh has earned a spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old made it through a gruelling eight-round qualifier in Dothan, Alabama to finish tied 22nd on nine under.

Needing to finish inside the top 45 and ties to earn her card, Dryburgh shot a closing round of one-over 73.

Meanwhile, Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook was one of six Scots to progress to next week’s Ladies European Tour Q School final at La Manga.

McCook, who has recently returned following a lengthy period out after undergoing hip surgery, finished tied 21st in the pre-qualifier on four over after rounds of 74, 73, 74 and 71 to earn her place in the Q School final at the same venue.

LET Pre-Q done and dusted ✅ So good to be back playing an LET event. Thank you so much to those who helped me get to that first tee. On to next week… 👌🏼👌🏼@LETgolf pic.twitter.com/690txHauxD — Hannah McCook (@HannahMcCook) December 12, 2021

Jane Turner was the leading Scot on three under to finish tied eighth. Hazel MacGarvie (+4), Clara Young (+5), Tara Mactaggart and Rachael Taylor (both +10) among the 75 players to qualify.