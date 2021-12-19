Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Ladies European Tour Q School: Laura Beveridge one of two Scots to make final round

By Danny Law
December 19, 2021, 5:38 pm
Laura Beveridge has worked her way back up the leaderboard.
North-east golfer Laura Beveridge is one of only two Scots to progress to the final round of Ladies European Tour Q School at La Manga.

With 20 tour cards up for grabs, Hazel MacGarvie and Beveridge are well-placed heading into the fifth and final day.

England’s Maclaren leads by one on eight under with Macgarvie sitting tied 10th on two under while Beveridge is tied 18th on one over.

But it was disappointment for Nethy Bridge golfer Hannah McCook who failed to make the fourth round cut with only the top 65 and ties progressing.

McCook posted a 78 on the South Course to drop to tied 66th on nine over overall and miss out by a single shot.

MacLaren continued her consistent form with a round of 69, which included three birdies and a solitary bogey.

The 27-year-old said: “It felt a bit calmer today, the wind was in a slightly different direction and the greens were a bit softer from the rain last night, so it felt a bit more scoreable today.

“That’s probably the best I’ve hit the ball tee to green this week. I was really pleased with that.

“I was much better off the tee than I have been so I felt I could step up and be aggressive and give myself some chances from there, which made things a lot less stressful than they have been.

Meghan Maclaren leads Ladies European Tour Q School heading into the final round.  

“I’ve played solidly all week and I’ll try and minimise the mistakes – I seem to throw one in every round – so hopefully I can get through without doing that tomorrow.”

Royal Troon’s MacGarvie carded a 71 on the South Course to remain right in the hunt for a 2022 Ladies European Tour card.

Alford’s Beveridge, who has her husband and coach Keil on the bag, continued her remarkable move up the leaderboard.

Laura Beveridge with her husband and coach Keil. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

Sitting tied 118th after an opening round of 82, Beveridge has fought her way back into contention for a card with rounds of 66, 73 and 68.

