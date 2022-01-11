Golf: Hazlehead’s Greig Kennedy gunning for fifth club championship in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Greig Kennedy will be gunning for his fifth Hazlehead club championship this year but he admits his last success was as sweet as the first.

Electrical technician Greig, 30, defeated close friend Scott Main 4&3 in the 2021 final after trailing early in the match.

Both Greig and Scott had earlier teamed up with clubmate Greg Ingram to lift the Journal Cup for Hazlehead at Craibstone and the trio are aiming to defend their title later this year.

Greig, who has a handicap index of +1.7, said: “I had a great season and winning the Journal Cup was awesome.

“But it was pleasing to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Hazlehead club championships as top seed.

“My confidence was high after achieving that, but suddenly I was four down through five holes in my opening match against No16 seed Ben Newlands.

“But I stayed cool and managed to get ahead at the 16th for the first time, but then promptly lost the next.

“The last hole is a tricky tee-shot and I just played for par – and that was sufficient to win.

“I played solidly in my next two matches and managed to beat Jeff Killman 3&2 and Bryan Robson 4&3.

“In the final, Scott was 2up through six holes, but I again stayed calm and managed to hole some putts.

“The turning point came when I holed a 40ft putt at the 10th to go ahead for the first time.

“Fortunately, I managed to put the foot down and went on to win.

“It might have been my fourth Hazlehead club championship, but it still feels amazing every time.

“I’m just hoping to get further for the club in the Evening Express Champion of Champions this season, as I lost in my first ever home match in the last 16 last year.

“I haven’t set any other real goals for this year and will wait to see how everything unfolds with the pandemic.

“My daughter Heidi was born at the start of lockdown last year. She’s coming up for 21 months and running everywhere so she keeps me on my toes.

“But, of course, we’re hoping we can put on a good defence of the Journal Cup.

“I didn’t play brilliantly on the day, but didn’t miss a lot of greens and made a lot of two putts to shoot level par, helping Greg and Scott achieve a fantastic victory.

“It was even more pleasing when you consider all the great players from around the north-east clubs who were competing.”

Portlethen to start Pennant League defence in May

Defending champions Portlethen will take on Auchmill on the opening night of the Aberdeen Pennant League in May.

Portlethen, who defeated Murcar Links 3.5-1.5 in last year’s final at Nigg Bay, will also face Bon Accord, Newmachar and Royal Aberdeen in Section B.

Murcar Links have been drawn in Section C along with Deeside, Peterculter, Stonehaven and Craibstone.

The top eight clubs will qualify for the quarter-finals to be played between July 10 and July 24.

Hazlehead and Portlethen will stage the semi-finals on Sunday, August 7, ahead of the final at host club Newmachar on Sunday, September 11.

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Section A: Hazlehead v Northern; Nigg Bay v Caledonian; Section B: Auchmill v Portlethen; Section C: Peterculter v Murcar Links; Stonehaven v Craibstone.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Section B: Bon Accord v Royal Aberdeen.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

Section A: Northern v Banchory; Section C: Murcar Links v Deeside; Stonehaven v Peterculter.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Section A: Caledonian v Hazlehead; Section B: Newmachar v Auchmill; Portlethen v Bon Accord.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Section A: Banchory v Hazlehead; Nigg Bay v Northern; Section B: Portlethen v Royal Aberdeen. Section C: Deeside v Craibstone; Murcar Links v Stonehaven.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Section B: Bon Accord v Newmachar.

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Section A: Caledonian v Banchory; Hazlehead v Nigg Bay. Section C: Craibstone v Peterculter; Deeside v Stonehaven.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Section B: Newmachar v Portlethen; Royal Aberdeen v Auchmill.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Section A: Northern v Caledonian. Section B: Royal Aberdeen v Newmachar. Section C: Craibstone v Murcar Links; Peterculter v Deeside.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Section A: Banchory v Nigg Bay; Section B: Auchmill v Bon Accord.

SUNDAY, JULY 10-SUNDAY, JULY 24

Quarter-finals.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Semi-finals at Hazlehead and Portlethen.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Final at Newmachar.

Fraserburgh, Newmachar and Inverurie part of 72-hole seniors event

Three north-east courses are among the regional hosts for this year’s 2022 Champions Tour for both men and women.

Fraserburgh, Newmachar and Inverurie are among 16 clubs staging qualifying rounds of the Senior Citizens Stableford competition.

The format is a 72-hole competition with three scores at the three regional events and the final round at Dundonald Links combining to give an overall score.

Entry for the four rounds is £165 and includes the opportunity to play Ladybank, Blairgowrie, Scotscraig, West Linton and Longniddry.

2022 CHAMPIONS TOUR

APRIL

7 – Ladybank.

26 – Blairgowrie.

MAY

12 – Fraserburgh.

24 – Ratho Park.

JUNE

9 – Roxburghe.

14 – Scotscraig.

21 – Newmachar.

JULY

7 – Auchterarder.

19 – Inverurie.

26 – Largs.

AUGUST

2 – Lanark.

11 – West Linton.

25 – Falkirk Tryst.

30 – Broomieknowe.

SEPTEMBER

1 – Longniddry.

8 – Stirling.

26-28 – Dundonald Links.

For more details, telephone Gary on 0131 202 4380.