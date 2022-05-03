Golf: Jason Bruce wins Deeside club championship at first attempt – and is now looking for further handicap improvements and Champion of Champions run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deeside Golf Club champion Jason Bruce is aiming to take his game to new heights after the restrictions of the last couple of years.

Jason, 20, won the Bieldside title at his first attempt after stepping up from the junior ranks, which he joined six years ago.

A 5&3 victory over former champ Jamie Hall in the 36-hole final saw Jason, who plays off plus-three, complete the perfect transition.

Jason, a second-year accounting degree student at Robert Gordon University, said: “The disruption caused by Covid has made it tough to have any meaningful schedule or play in national tournaments.

“However, I managed to win the Newmachar Open and I’ve continued to work on my game, with the goal of reaching plus-four or plus-five over the next year.”

Jason defeated senior club champion Alex McDonald by 3&2 in his opening match and followed up with a 2&1 success over pennant clubmate David Macklin in the quarter-final.

A one-hole semi-final win over defending champion Kevin Willox booked his place in his first final.

Jason is also relishing finding out who he is playing in this season’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament after entries closed on Friday.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Champion of Champions and obviously the draw,” said Jason.

“I’m sure there will be a few familiar faces that I’ve crossed paths with during pennant matches and opens.”

Aberdein Considine have increased last year’s sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to the six tournament winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists.

Six of the best as Murcar Links look to defend Maitland Shield

Murcar Links have named a strong six-man squad to defend the Maitland Shield at Newmachar next week.

Bryan Innes, Anthony Bews, Corin Stewart and Terry Mathieson, the four who lifted the trophy after defeating Deeside in the final at Nigg Bay last year, will be joined by Kenny Gunnyeon and Euan MacDonald.

Murcar’s opening match is against Craibstone at Newmachar on Monday.

The Bridge of Don club will be attempting to win the trophy for the eighth time in 15 years.

The foursomes tournament, run under the auspices of the Aberdeen Pennant League, will be staged over the Hawkshill course.

MAITLAND SHIELD FIXTURES 2022

MONDAY, MAY 9 (from 5.06pm)

FIRST ROUND

Royal Aberdeen v Peterculter; Newmachar v Nigg Bay; Banchory v Bon Accord; Caledonian v Auchmill.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

FIRST ROUND

Northern v Stonehaven; Craibstone v Murcar Links; Portlethen v Hazlehead.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

SECOND ROUND

Deeside v Royal Aberdeen or Peterculter; Newmachar or Nigg Bay v Banchory or Bon Accord; Caledonian or Auchmill v Northern or Stonehaven; Craibstone or Murcar Links v Portlethen or Hazlehead.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

SEMI-FINALS (5.06pm and 5.17pm)

FRIDAY, MAY 13

FINAL (5.06pm).

Aberdeenshire Ladies crown still belongs to Rachel

Rachel Polson retained her Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship title at Fraserburgh.

Murcar Links member Rachel, 29, defeated Sheena Wood, of Aberdeen Ladies, by 4&3 in the final.

Rachel said: “I’m delighted to win the County Championship for a second year.

“Standing on the first tee on Friday, I had no idea what to expect – my game is very hot or cold, there’s not much in between.

“I took to winter off golf last year and did the same again this year with the odd nine holes here and there.

“As the case last year, I hadn’t played a full 18 holes for about six months until Friday. It obviously works for me and gets rid of my bad habits!

“Overall I played pretty well and my putting helped me out a huge amount.

“Playing against Sheena was always going to be a challenge as she is a legend in the women’s circuit and someone I’ve always looked up to.

“I am probably not playing as much golf as I should be, however, my priorities have changed and my time is now taken up with other things.

“But It’s always nice to come back and play this tournament, however, I don’t have any other real plans this season.”

Rachel won the title for the first time after overcoming Forfar’s Robyn Fowlie 4&2 in last year’s final at Meldrum House.

Aberdeenshire Ladies County captain Olive Robb completed a notable double for Murcar after winning the handicap championship at the Broch with a 3&1 victory over Lindsey McNiven (Aberdeen Ladies).

North-East Future Tour opener won by Deeside’s Callum

Deeside’s Callum Bruce won the first scratch event in the inaugural North-East Future Tour at Portlethen.

Callum carded a four-over 76 in cold and windy conditions to pip Scott Spark (Newmachar) and Fraser Laird (Kemnay) by a stroke.

Jack Kidd (Murcar Links) won the handicap prize with a net 67.

Holly McKenzie (Peterculter) was second a shot adrift with another girl Isla Reid (Cruden Bay) third on 69.

The second competition is at Newmachar on Sunday, May 8.

Entries are being taken on the Scottish Golf app.