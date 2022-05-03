NHS Grampian wards increase visitor numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospitals and wards across Grampian are increasing visitor capacity to allow for more people to visit individual patients each day.

On Wednesday, NHS Grampian will extend their person-centered visiting scheme at various health care setting across the region.

Patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s Hospital, Woodend Hospital and Rosewell House will be among those expected to see a change to visitor numbers.

All Aberdeenshire-based Community Hospitals will also see an increase in person-centered visiting.

It marks the second time visitor numbers have been increased by the north-east health board.

Just two weeks ago, wards began opening up to more visitors.

Each patients needs will be discussed on an individual basis with the clinical team taking care of them.

This will include consideration of the environment of the clinical setting and the number of people that can be safely accommodated within the area.

Wards and hospitals that will be extending visiting

The extension of the visiting trial means the following wards and hospitals are now offering person-centred visiting:

Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals: All wards

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: Wards 102, 112 and 114.

Dr Gray’s Hospital: Wards 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8, the Stroke ward and AMAU

Royal Cornhill Hospital, including Great Western Lodge and Polmuir Road

Roxburghe House

Woodend Hospital: All wards

Rosewell House

Seafield Community Hospital, Buckie: Muirton ward

Relatives or friends should discuss any changes to their visiting plans with the Senior Charge Nurse before making those changes.

If anyone has a loved one being cared for in one of the areas not listed, they must continue to follow the current arrangements of no more than two visitors daily.