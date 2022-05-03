NHS Grampian wards increase visitor numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Grampian wards increase visitor numbers

By Michelle Henderson
May 3, 2022, 1:17 pm
Health care facilities including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will begin to accept more visitors in following an extension to their person-centered visiting scheme.
Hospitals and wards across Grampian are increasing visitor capacity to allow for more people to visit individual patients each day.

On Wednesday, NHS Grampian will extend their person-centered visiting scheme at various health care setting across the region.

Patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s Hospital, Woodend Hospital and Rosewell House will be among those expected to see a change to visitor numbers.

All Aberdeenshire-based Community Hospitals will also see an increase in person-centered visiting.

It marks the second time visitor numbers have been increased by the north-east health board.

Just two weeks ago, wards began opening up to more visitors.

Each patients needs will be discussed on an individual basis with the clinical team taking care of them.

This will include consideration of the environment of the clinical setting and the number of people that can be safely accommodated within the area.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin will be among those expanding person-centered visiting. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Wards and hospitals that will be extending visiting

The extension of the visiting trial means the following wards and hospitals are now offering person-centred visiting:

  • Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals: All wards
  • Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: Wards 102, 112 and 114.
  • Dr Gray’s Hospital: Wards 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8, the Stroke ward and AMAU
  • Royal Cornhill Hospital, including Great Western Lodge and Polmuir Road
  • Roxburghe House
  • Woodend Hospital: All wards
  • Rosewell House
  • Seafield Community Hospital, Buckie: Muirton ward

Relatives or friends should discuss any changes to their visiting plans with the Senior Charge Nurse before making those changes.

If anyone has a loved one being cared for in one of the areas not listed, they must continue to follow the current arrangements of no more than two visitors daily.

