Robert MacIntyre content with opening round at Open Championship – but tackling troublesome 13th hole a key priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre content with opening round at Open Championship – but tackling troublesome 13th hole a key priority

By Andy Skinner
July 14, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 4:35 pm
Robert MacIntyre.
Robert MacIntyre.

Robert MacIntyre was content to shoot a two-under-par opening round at the Open Championship – regardless of what could have been.

MacIntyre salvaged a 70 with a birdie at the 18th at St Andrews, to conclude an up and down round.

After 12 holes, MacIntyre was four-shots-under par and among the closest challengers to leader Cameron Young, who he was playing alongside.

A double bogey six at the 13th, followed by a bogey five at 17, threatened to undo much of his good work.

After coming good again at the final hole – narrowly missing out on an eagle – MacIntyre took satisfaction from his opening-round showing.

It was a welcome boost for the Oban golfer, who missed the cut at last weekend’s Genesis Scottish Open.

MacIntyre said: “If someone had given me two-under par before I had started I would have taken it for sure. The obvious is a few mistakes, a couple of three-putts. Overall, two-under par is not a bad start.

Robert MacIntyre

“It doesn’t matter, the way I’m playing. It’s The Open Championship, first round and I’ve shot two-under par, it’s a good score.

“There’s a long way to go before I even start thinking about round two. I’ve got all afternoon to do things I need to do.

“I’ll work on a few things, but overall I will go and relax, spend time with the family and just chill out.”

Mapping out 13th hole a key priority

Left-hander MacIntyre admits the back nine posed him problems, with the troublesome 13th hole a key overnight focus ahead of Friday’s second round.

MacIntyre, who is playing the opening two rounds alongside American Young and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee, begins at 1.25pm.

The 25-year-old added: “I’m left-handed, and they (Young and Lee) are right-handed. There’s wind directions that suit me, and there’s wind directions that suit them.

“The back nine is tough for me, simple as that.

Robert MacIntyre after recording a bogey at 17 during the first round of the Open Championship.

“I knew where I could take my chances. I feel like I committed to the game plan very well.

“There’s only one hole we really don’t have a plan on, and that’s 13. And the result shows you.

“At the end of the day you can’t do nothing about it. You’ve done it.

“I need to work up a plan on how to play that hole. And it’s the only hole on the golf course that I don’t know how you hit the fairway.

“To create an angle to that pin you’ve got to hit it left, but the wind’s going. It’s an absolute nightmare of a hole.

“But overall two-under par, but birdied the last, bogeyed the 17th and birdied the last. I’ll take the positives.”

Playing Open Championship at St Andrews fulfils MacIntyre’s lifelong dream

MacIntyre has fared well in his two previous Open Championship outings, finishing within the top eight at both Royal Portrush and Royal St George’s.

The thrill of competing in the tournament for the first time on Scottish soil was not lost on MacIntyre, in its landmark 150th year at the home of golf.

He added: “It was absolutely brilliant. I said it to my caddie Mike Thomson a couple of times, how cool is this. This is what it’s about.

Robert MacIntyre (right) with caddie Mike Thomson.

“Every tee I walked on I was getting clapped on and every green I walked on I was getting applauded. Coming in there at 14, 15, 16, 17, and even 18,it was brilliant.

“It’s what I dreamed of as a kid – and I got to live the dream.

“I had goosebumps walking over the (Swilcan) bridge this morning. You can hear the crowd from the stand in the front right.

“It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to play an Open Championship and I have got to do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]