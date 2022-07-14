Scottish bird flu taskforce announced to deal with ‘rapidly deteriorating crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish bird flu taskforce announced to deal with ‘rapidly deteriorating crisis’

By Cameron Roy
July 14, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 4:15 pm
A Scottish bird flu taskforce will be responding to the crisis. Supplied by NatureScot.
NatureScot is setting up a new task force to coordinate a national response to the bird flu crisis.

The new group which will come together this month and will include conservation organisations, local authorities and the research community.

The key priorities will include planning for an effective response to potential future outbreaks and variants, taking action to help protect and restore bird populations.

An escalating crisis

Dead seabirds wash up on Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has previously warned this strain of bird flu “appears to be far more deadly and transmissible than previous strains”.

But it will affect each breed of bird differently.

The latest confirmed figures of positive wild bird cases in Scotland released by Defra are 508 cases among 28 species over 139 locations.

The main groups affected at this point are gannets, skuas, geese and gulls.

But NatureScot says these figures are likely to be significant underestimates of cases as they only include dead birds that have been reported to Defra and that have been tested.

‘This could be with us for some time’

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “The avian flu crisis has been rapidly evolving and deteriorating.

“Tragically, this disease could be with us for some time to come, with early evidence confirming avian flu has moved into our urban gull and raptor populations, developments we and partners are monitoring closely.

“Responding to this crisis involves a national endeavour, and this task force will bring together partners who are already doing fantastic work, to better share expertise and co-ordinate action on the ground.”

[[title]]