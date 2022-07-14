Scottish bird flu taskforce announced to deal with ‘rapidly deteriorating crisis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NatureScot is setting up a new task force to coordinate a national response to the bird flu crisis.

The new group which will come together this month and will include conservation organisations, local authorities and the research community.

The key priorities will include planning for an effective response to potential future outbreaks and variants, taking action to help protect and restore bird populations.

An escalating crisis

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has previously warned this strain of bird flu “appears to be far more deadly and transmissible than previous strains”.

But it will affect each breed of bird differently.

The latest confirmed figures of positive wild bird cases in Scotland released by Defra are 508 cases among 28 species over 139 locations.

The main groups affected at this point are gannets, skuas, geese and gulls.

But NatureScot says these figures are likely to be significant underestimates of cases as they only include dead birds that have been reported to Defra and that have been tested.

‘This could be with us for some time’

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “The avian flu crisis has been rapidly evolving and deteriorating.

“Tragically, this disease could be with us for some time to come, with early evidence confirming avian flu has moved into our urban gull and raptor populations, developments we and partners are monitoring closely.

“Responding to this crisis involves a national endeavour, and this task force will bring together partners who are already doing fantastic work, to better share expertise and co-ordinate action on the ground.”