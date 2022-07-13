Robert MacIntyre says arriving at St Andrews for 150th Open Championship gave him ‘goosebumps’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert MacIntyre says the prospect of glory at this week’s 150th Open Championship at St Andrews gives him goosebumps.

Oban’s MacIntyre is one of only three Scots in the field for the historic tournament, along with Aberdeen pair Paul Lawrie and David Law.

Both of MacIntyre’s previous Open appearances came outwith Scotland, following up by a tied-sixth finish at Royal Portrush in 2019 by coming joint-eighth at Royal St George’s two years later.

Savouring the tournament at the Old Course for the first time in a landmark year has fuelled MacIntyre’s desire to make a memorable impact.

He said: “I’ve had that dream since I was a wee boy. When I was driving in on Sunday, that’s the first time I’ve ever had goose bumps coming to St Andrews.

“I always drove into town, and thought ‘oh, we’re in St Andrews.’

“But when I came in from above the town and I had the music on, I actually had goosebumps. It was just different.

“I’ve always said, if there was only one Open Championship that I played in my life, I would hope it’s The Open at St Andrews.

“I think it’s from watching Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, guys like that, this is the ultimate Open Championship this week.

“It’s a dream come true for me, but it’s something I’ve got to try to compete and win a golf tournament.

“It’s not going to change whether it was here or Portrush my first year, it’s still the same golf tournament. I’m still here to compete. But this is a special, special place.

“I’ve not had the best of times here, but it’s just different. The Open Championship in here is the biggest golf tournament that you can play in.”

MacIntyre focused on parking the setbacks

MacIntyre has arrived at St Andrews on the back of a disappointing outing at the Genesis Scottish Open last weekend, where he missed the cut by finishing five shots over par over his first two rounds.

Having missed the cut in three of his last four DP World Tour events, MacIntyre is aiming to avoid dwelling on some of the setbacks that have tripped him up in recent months.

The 25-year-old added: “The main mental goal this week is more an acceptance I’m going to get it wrong. Mike’s going to get it wrong at some point. But it’s about moving on.

“As much as I got annoyed, it’s just, oh, well, we’ll just deal with what’s next.

“Since I’ve come back from Covid, it’s just been something that I lose my head too quickly. I think that’s been part of the problem, the main problem with why I’ve not been performing the way I’ve wanted to this year.

“There’s ways around it. There’s ways to fix it. Good golf normally takes care of that.

“If I play well, I don’t see why I can’t do something in this golf tournament again that I have done the last couple of years. I know how to play links golf. It’s just if my game turns up at the right times, I don’t see why we can’t have a good week.”

Ireland brought the buzz back

MacIntyre’s tied 13th finish at the Horizon Irish Open a fortnight ago has reignited a belief he is not far away from finding his stride again.

He added: “I’ve been on a pretty steep rise since I turned pro. I think, if this is my slump in my career, then I’ve done all right.

“There’s not much. I’m striking it really well. Last week I would have said the draw kind of killed us.

“Fair play to Xander Schauffele winning because the way the starts were, he was up against it.

“For me, I got the buzz back in Ireland. I’ve been practising hard the last kind of six, seven, eight weeks.

“Obviously my personal side, my head hasn’t been right with getting down on myself pretty easily.

“Other than that, when it all clicks in and I start getting momentum going, I’ll be back to myself.

“The game, if anything, I’ve got more shots in the bag this year than I did last year. There’s still a lot of the season to go.

“You can just spark a run of six weeks, and then you’re jumping back in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai.

“Golf’s a funny game, and it’s not been kind to me just now, but it will be.”