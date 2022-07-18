Golf: Portlethen’s David Fleming on interacting with world’s top players as referee at 150th Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Portlethen’s David Fleming on interacting with world’s top players as referee at 150th Open Championship

By Alan Brown
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Portlethen's David Fleming in his role as a referee at the 150th Open Championship.
Portlethen's David Fleming in his role as a referee at the 150th Open Championship.

Former Scottish Golf president David Fleming carried off his duties as a referee at the 150th Open Championship without a hitch.

Portlethen captain David, 64, was in action on all four days at St Andrews, as Australian Cameron Smith went on the lift the famous old Claret Jug.

David, who has plenty of experience officiating in not just golf, but as a former Highland and Junior football referee, said: “It was an amazing week with fantastic crowds and a worthy winner.

“Many of the fans were wanting Rory McIlroy to win, but to be honest Rory didn’t lose it, Cameron won it with an amazing stretch of play.

“As far as rulings were concerned, there were very few as St Andrews is a relatively clean course.

“I had a few small rulings with Sadom Kaewkanjana (Thailand), Ben Campbell (New Zealand) and Sheffield amateur Barclay Brown in the second group out on the first day behind Paul Lawrie’s group and less in later games.

“The total amount of rulings reduced from about 120 on the Thursday to about 60 on the other days, so it ran really smoothly.”

David refereed the group of Jack Floydd (England), Ronan Mullarney (Ireland) and Lars van Meijel (Holland) on the second day, before joining US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee on Saturday, then Brown and Danny Willett on the final day.

“The players were all good company and, although as referees we don’t want to disturb players and therefore don’t try to start any conversations, most chat away and were all really friendly towards us,” added David.

David acted as a referee at The Open at Royal St George’s in Kent last year after Covid restrictions prevented overseas officials from travelling.

The former corporate banker was also the referee at both the Scottish Amateur Championship finals at Crail in 2019 and Murcar last year.

David was an invited guest when representing Scottish Golf at The Masters at Augusta in April when his tenure as president ended.

His next assignments are at the Paul Lawrie Par 3 tournament at the beginning of August and Scottish Girls Under 14/16s tournament at Forfar the following week.

The pull Monty – Golf legend serves Culter punters in St Andrews

It’s not often thirsty golf fans are served by an eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

But that’s what happened to Scott Spiers and Dave Morgan when they nipped into the Greyfriars Inn at St Andrews for lunch during the first day of The Open.

The two Peterculter members were gobsmacked when Colin Montgomerie appeared behind the wicket.

Colin Montgomerie pulling pints for the punters the 150th Open Championship.

“Monty was being followed by a film crew and he just stepped behind the bar to pour us a pint,” said Scott.

“He was great fun and we had a bit of banter about who would win.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]