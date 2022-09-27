Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home triumph

By Steve Scott
September 27, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:10 pm
Ewen Ferguson's strong Dunhill in 2021 was the signal for success in 2022.

Last year at this time Ewen Ferguson was fuming after a four-putt at the 18th on the Old Course cost him £15,000. Things have moved on a bit for the better since then…

Actually, a T17 finish in last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, despite the galling finish, was a sign of really good things to come. It showed the Bearsden boy belonged on the DP World Tour, and he’s proved it beyond measure in 2022.

Ewen went on to make his maiden year on tour a double-winner, in Qatar in March and then in Northern Ireland in August. He was just one shot out of a third win in Denmark earlier this month.

‘Playing well here showed me I was good enough’

“It definitely did,” he said when asked if last year’s Dunhill really launched him. “It kind of kick-started me to feel comfortable straight away when I eventually got my main tour card.

“I had my card sewn up through the Challenge Tour (before he played the Dunhill last year), so that allowed me to have a free run.

“And playing well here showed me that I was good enough to be on the main tour.

“When the dust settled, I thought to myself ‘you were up there for ages and just had one bad hole. That happens a lot in golf’.

“Getting an invite for this last year probably played a massive part in me having a great start to this year and now having a great year overall.”

‘I think I am on the right track’

He now returns as a winner, a proper contender, and even a candidate for Ryder Cup recognition, although he’s not even considering that just now.

‘It’s always something I wanted to do’

“It’s always something I wanted to do,” he said. “Having won twice now, I’m looking at trying to achieve other stuff, like winning on home soil. That would be another incredible thing.

“I know when I’m playing well and get the putter going and get a bit of a swagger, then I can give myself more chances.

“All that (Ryder Cup) stuff is great, but I don’t want to think about it too much. It would be unbelievable if I could get in that team but, if not, I will give it another shot the next time.

“It’s part of the process. I think I am on the right track, which is the main thing.”

