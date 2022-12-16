Nairn’s Calum Scott included in Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn’s Calum Scott has been included in a squad of 19 players in contention for selection for the Great Britain and Ireland team to play in next year’s Walker Cup.

GB&I will take on the United States at St Andrews on September 2-3 in the biennial encounter.

Scott will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Sandy who represented GB&I at Royal Liverpool in 2019.

GB&I is aiming to win back the trophy after narrowly losing 14-12 to the United States of America at Seminole last year.

The final ten-man team will be announced in August.

Today we have announced a squad of 19 players who are in contention for selection in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play the United States of America in the 49th Walker Cup at St Andrews 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇺🇸 Find out who they are here 👉 https://t.co/5l49EzkYZY pic.twitter.com/pjL3nl6oYP — The R&A (@RandA) December 16, 2022

Stuart Wilson, GB&I captain, said: “We have selected a talented group of players who are key to our preparations for the Walker Cup and share our determination to win back the trophy from the United States of America.

“We will be getting together in St Andrews so that the players can really get to grips with the Old Course, understand its subtleties and learn from those individuals who have vast experience of the links.

“Our aim is to select a team which will give us the best chance of winning the match next year.

“In that regard, we will continue to monitor the players’ performances in amateur events over the coming months and provide them with support and advice.

“There is also still time for golfers not included in the squad to play their way into our plans and we will be keeping a close eye on their results too.”

The players included in the GB&I squad are:

James Ashfield (21, Delamere Forest, Wales)

Josh Berry (17, Doncaster, England)

Barclay Brown (21, Hallamshire, England)

Archie Davies (21, Carlisle, Wales)

Arron Edwards-Hill (23, Chelmsford, England)

Hugh Foley (25, Royal Dublin, Ireland)

John Gough (24, Beaconsfield, England)

Connor Graham (16, Blairgowrie, Scotland)

Josh Hill (18, Trump International Dubai, England)

Frank Kennedy (17, Trump National Jupiter, England)

Matthew McClean (29, Malone, Ireland)

Robert Moran (23, Castle, Ireland)

Liam Nolan (22, Galway, Ireland)

Peter O’Keeffe (41, Douglas, Ireland)

Mark Power (22, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Dylan Shaw-Radford (17, Huddersfield, England)

Calum Scott (19, Nairn, Scotland)

Harley Smith (17, The Rayleigh Club, England)

Tyler Weaver (17, Bury St Edmunds, England)