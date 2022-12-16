The state of play with north sports teams’ fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc on weekend schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

The state of play with north sports teams’ fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc on weekend schedule

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 16, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: December 17, 2022, 10:17 am
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card

Several of the north of Scotland’s top sports teams are facing a weekend off, with the wintery weather seeing a host of matches postponed – and more left hanging in the balance.

Snow and icy conditions the length and breadth of the country mean, whether they were meant to be playing in the north or further afield, many teams won’t be in action.

Although the Premiership games involving north sides – Aberdeen v Celtic (12.30pm) and Ross County v St Johnstone (3pm) – look set to go ahead without hitch, it is a different story elsewhere.

Cove Rangers’ Saturday trip to Dundee in the Championship is off, with damage to Dens Park from the inclement weather cited as the cause:

Elgin City’s League Two visit to Albion Rovers is also off, as are eight of the nine scheduled Breedon Highland League matches.

The top-of-the-table clash between Buckie Thistle v Brechin City, Brora Rangers v Rothes, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, Wick Academy v Lossiemouth, Deveronvale v Nairn County, and Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle have all been postponed.

 

Back up the Scottish football pyramid, Inverness Caley Thistle’s Championship trip to Hamilton Accies was called off on Saturday morning after a pitch inspection. One of the penalty areas was frozen and an Accies statement said: “Match referee Colin Steven has postponed this afternoon’s match v ICT as the right-hand penalty area is frozen underfoot and unsafe for players. A new date will be announced in due course.”

Despite a huge effort from a team of volunteers, Peterhead’s home game against Clyde also fell victim to the weather, after Balmoor failed a morning pitch inspection on Saturday.

At Junior level, the North Caledonian League schedule has also been hit hard, with all six matches originally set for Saturday wiped out.

The North Region Junior Football Association also confirmed that all of this weekend’s games have been postponed with the clubs now entering a break until games return on January 7.

And the women’s game has also been affected, with Caley Thistle Women’s Sunday Championship match at Rossvale called off.

Snow and ice puts kibosh on rugby matches, too

Away from football, Aberdeen Grammar Rugby’s National One meeting with Gala at Rubislaw on Saturday has been postponed, with Highland’s trip to Dundee in the same division expected to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little reflects on more than 30 years of service to Cove Rangers
Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after 'tough' injury comeback
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club's future

Most Read

1
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented