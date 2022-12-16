The state of play with north sports teams’ fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc on weekend schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several of the north of Scotland’s top sports teams are facing a weekend off, with the wintery weather seeing a host of matches postponed – and more left hanging in the balance.

Snow and icy conditions the length and breadth of the country mean, whether they were meant to be playing in the north or further afield, many teams won’t be in action.

Although the Premiership games involving north sides – Aberdeen v Celtic (12.30pm) and Ross County v St Johnstone (3pm) – look set to go ahead without hitch, it is a different story elsewhere.

Cove Rangers’ Saturday trip to Dundee in the Championship is off, with damage to Dens Park from the inclement weather cited as the cause:

❌ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗗 ❌ Tomorrow's cinch Championship match against Dundee has been postponed due to stadium damage caused by the recent cold weather. A new date and time for the fixture will be announced in due course. — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 16, 2022

Elgin City’s League Two visit to Albion Rovers is also off, as are eight of the nine scheduled Breedon Highland League matches.

The top-of-the-table clash between Buckie Thistle v Brechin City, Brora Rangers v Rothes, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, Wick Academy v Lossiemouth, Deveronvale v Nairn County, and Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle have all been postponed.

Back up the Scottish football pyramid, Inverness Caley Thistle’s Championship trip to Hamilton Accies was called off on Saturday morning after a pitch inspection. One of the penalty areas was frozen and an Accies statement said: “Match referee Colin Steven has postponed this afternoon’s match v ICT as the right-hand penalty area is frozen underfoot and unsafe for players. A new date will be announced in due course.”

Despite a huge effort from a team of volunteers, Peterhead’s home game against Clyde also fell victim to the weather, after Balmoor failed a morning pitch inspection on Saturday.

GAME OFF: Frozen pitch. Thank you to the spirited effort from our wonderful army of volunteers yesterday and following a pitch inspection this morning, the game is off. pic.twitter.com/CuuRfXtiLZ — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) December 17, 2022

At Junior level, the North Caledonian League schedule has also been hit hard, with all six matches originally set for Saturday wiped out.

The North Region Junior Football Association also confirmed that all of this weekend’s games have been postponed with the clubs now entering a break until games return on January 7.

Due to the snow and freezing temperatures across the region all games have now been called OFF after pitch inspections at all home grounds. We now enter a two week festive break with games returning(weather permitting) on Saturday 7th January 2023 https://t.co/I9RQzJDAkK — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) December 16, 2022

And the women’s game has also been affected, with Caley Thistle Women’s Sunday Championship match at Rossvale called off.

Snow and ice puts kibosh on rugby matches, too

Away from football, Aberdeen Grammar Rugby’s National One meeting with Gala at Rubislaw on Saturday has been postponed, with Highland’s trip to Dundee in the same division expected to follow.

🚨MATCH UPDATE🚨 Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, our scheduled 1XV & 2XV matches against @Gala_Rugby and @MorayRugbyClub have been postponed. Keep an eye on our socials and website for rescheduling info.#GrammarGranite pic.twitter.com/XWQLxIj5cH — Aberdeen Grammar Rugby (@ABDNRugby) December 16, 2022