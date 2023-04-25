Golf: Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond thinks Evening Express Champion of Champions hat-trick is getting harder with each passing year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bon Accord Golf Club’s Barrie Edmond admits his attempts to clinch a third Champion of Champions scratch title get harder every year.

Barrie will be embarking on his eighth campaign in the north-east’s flagship tournament this season.

A 2&1 victory over home player Bryan Innes in the final at Murcar Links in 2014 was followed by a one-hole success against Laurie Philips (Cruden Bay) at Inverurie five years later.

But that third title still eludes him, despite qualifying as Bon Accord club champion almost every year since.

“I am looking forward to having another tilt at a third win,” said Barrie, who is also a member of the North-east District squad who lifted the Scottish Area Team Championship last year.

“However, I am under no illusions about how difficult it will be as the standard improves every year.”

Barrie will start this year’s campaign at the King’s Links against Andrew Maclure, of Westhill, in the first round.

He said: “Receiving a home draw is always good, especially early in the season.

“I don’t think I have played Andrew before, but I have the experience of playing in this competition many times and I’m aware I will need to play well to go through.

“I hardly touched a club over the winter, so I am stepping up my practise just now.”

The men’s scratch final will be played at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Seven other finals will be played on the same day at Banchory, including the men’s handicap, men’s senior scratch and men’s senior handicap.

The four equivalent ladies’ tournaments will also be decided ahead of the presentations in the clubhouse.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 8):

Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International v Alexander Wood (2) Royal Tarlair; Alex England (3) Dufftown v Bruce Main (2) Cullen Links; Brian GIlbert (-1) Kintore v John Carroll (8) Balmoral; Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Jamie Robertson (-3) Strathlene; Kielan Turner (-2) Turriff v Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen; Jonathan Dunbar (7) Longside v Blair Moir (0) Keith; Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy v Robbie Jamieson (6) Torphins; Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay v Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven; Craig Phillips (0) Meldrum House v Callum Coutts (1) Alford; Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion v Stuart Whyte (1) Caledonian; Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord v Andrew Maclure (2) Westhill; Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Ronnie Brechin (-2) Murcar Links; Stephen Cooper (1) Ballater v Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen; Neil Frater (8) Auchenblae v Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh.

Byes: Ian Hill (10) Braemar. Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Men’s Matchplay champion. Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal. Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon. Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh. Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern. Ian Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum. Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay. Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead. Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House. Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar. Kevin Stuart (1) Insch. Tyler Ogston (Defending champion from Nigg Bay). Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone. Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan. Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty. David Macklin (-1) Deeside. Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead.

Off The Tee Trophy draw revealed

Off The Tee Trophy champions Aboyne face an away match against Peterculter at Banchory on Sunday, August 6 (9am).

The winners will face hosts Banchory in the Deeside section final in the afternoon.

Last season’s beaten finalists Westhill will face Newmachar at Kemnay on the same morning to decide who will line up against the hosts after lunch.

The overall semi-finals and finals will be at Banchory on Sunday, August 13.

OFF THE TEE TROPHY FIXTURES 2023

FIRST ROUND

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

ABERDEEN SECTION AT PORTLETHEN: Semi-final – Stonehaven v Deeside (9am); Final – Portlethen v Stonehaven or Deeside (1.30pm).

DEESIDE SECTION AT BANCHORY: Semi-final – Peterculter v Aboyne (9am); Final – Banchory v Peterculter or Aboyne (1.30pm).

WEST SECTION AT KEMNAY: Semi-final – Newmachar v Westhill (9am); Final – Kemnay v Newmachar or Westhill (1.30pm).

NORTH SECTION AT CRUDEN BAY: Semi-finals – Royal Aberdeen v McDonald Ellon (9am); Cruden Bay v Murcar Links (9.16pm). Final (1.30pm).

Meanwhile, the Spence Trophy for North-east Junior club champions will also be staged at Banchory.

A two-round qualifying event will be held on Sunday, August 27, with the top four players returning to play the semi-finals and final at the same venue on Sunday, October 1 (8am and 1pm).

The Hector Dey Trophy and Murray Cup (under-14s) will be staged at Banchory on Sunday, July 23.

The closing date for entries is July 10.

Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship qualifying

Defending champion Rachel Polson (Murcar Links) will be joined by Louise Anderson (Duff House Royal) during the qualifying round of the Aberdeenshire County Championship at Portlethen on Friday.

Rachel defeated Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) in last year’s final at Fraserburgh.

ABERDEENSHIRE LADIES COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING ROUND, PORTLETHEN

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Noon Lynne Tough (Kemnay); Michelle Finnie (Inverurie). 12:10 Jill Harrison (Cruden Bay); Robyn Fowlie (Murcar Links). 12:20 Karolina Martincova (Aberdeen Ladies); Suzanne Robertson (Fraserburgh). 12:30 Morven Adam (Hazlehead); Erin Herd (Stonehaven). 12:40 Louise Anderson (Duff House Royal); Rachel Polson (Murcar Links). 12:50 Rachel Smith (Meldrum House); Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies).

13:00 Gail Christie (Banchory); Susie Macleod (Aberdeen Ladies). 13:10 Sally Collinson (Westhill); Fiona Campbell (McDonald). 13:20 Lesley Watson (Deeside); Maureen Gillan (Murcar Links). 13:40 Darcey Sharp (Duff House Royal); Melanie Clark (Hazlehead). 13:50 Alison Hope (Newmachar); Elaine Pirie (Meldrum House).

14:00 Cathy Kyle (Aberdeen Ladies); Lindsey McNiven (Aberdeen Ladies). 14:10 Shirley Copland (Murcar Links); Jenny Selbie (Portlethen). 14:20 Shirley Smith (Murcar Links); Elizabeth Garden (Murcar Links). 14:30 Wendy Kenn (Murcar Links); Nita Dervish-Uman (Kemnay)

16:30 Pamela Fraser (Peterculter); Holly Mackenzie (Murcar Links). 16:40 Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre); Fiona Pennie (Kemnay).