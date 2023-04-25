Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions

Ten players have committed their future to the Pitmedden club, with Turra and the Grantown Jags also securing players on new deals.

By Callum Law
Johnny Crawford, left, of Formartine United, Turriff United's Jack McKenzie, centre, and Liam Grant of Strathspey Thistle, have all extended their contracts with their respective clubs
Johnny Crawford, left, of Formartine United, Turriff United's Jack McKenzie, centre, and Liam Grant of Strathspey Thistle, have all extended their contracts with their respective clubs

Breedon Highland League sides Formartine United, Turriff United and Strathspey Thistle have begun their preparations for next season by securing players on extended contracts.

The Pitmedden side have tied down Johnny Crawford, Stuart Smith, Matthew McLean, Scott Lisle, Ewen Macdonald, Jordan Lynch, Aaron Norris, Daniel Park, Julian Wade and Ryan Spink on new deals, while youth team player Brody Alberts has penned his first professional contract.

North Lodge Park boss Stuart Anderson said: “We’re happy that they’ve all signed up and committed to the club and hopefully as a group we’ll keep building and getting better.

Stuart Smith is one of 10 Formartine players to extend their contracts

“They’ve done reasonably well to this point, but they know we want to keep improving.

“That’s the message that, when we come back for pre-season, we need to try to get better again.

“There’s a good spirit among the squad, a lot of them are good friends – that bodes well for us when we ask them if they want to extend.

“Everyone is tied up long-term, so from that point of view we’re really happy.”

Turra duo committed

Meanwhile, Turriff midfielder Jack McKenzie and defender Liam Cheyne have signed contracts until the summer of 2026.

Haughs manager Dean Donaldson added: “Both Liam and Jack have done well and we thought it was good to try to get them signed up longer term.

“We need to keep our squad together otherwise there’s no point trying to do what we’ve been doing and build a team.

“We definitely need to add two or three if we can, to increase the quality, but the nucleus of the team is really good, and if we can keep them together, we’ll be fine.

“For half of them this season was probably their first year in the Highland League, and for a lot of the rest it was probably only their second.

“The more games they play and experience they gain, the better they’ll get.”

Grant can be like new recruit

For Strathspey, Liam Grant has extended his contract until the summer of 2024.

The defender hasn’t featured for the Grantown Jags since Robert MacCormack took over as manager in February due to a hip injury, but the Seafield Park gaffer is looking forward to working with Grant next term.

He said: “Liam got injured earlier in the season unfortunately and hasn’t been able to play while I’ve been at the club.

“But I’ve seen him previously and I know he’s a good player. He’s someone we were desperate to keep hold of and I’m delighted he’s signed a new deal.

“We’ve got somebody who we think has identified the problem and hopefully we can get him fit for pre-season.

“If we can get Liam back next season, it will be like having a new signing.”

