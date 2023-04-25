Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League sides Formartine United, Turriff United and Strathspey Thistle have begun their preparations for next season by securing players on extended contracts.

The Pitmedden side have tied down Johnny Crawford, Stuart Smith, Matthew McLean, Scott Lisle, Ewen Macdonald, Jordan Lynch, Aaron Norris, Daniel Park, Julian Wade and Ryan Spink on new deals, while youth team player Brody Alberts has penned his first professional contract.

North Lodge Park boss Stuart Anderson said: “We’re happy that they’ve all signed up and committed to the club and hopefully as a group we’ll keep building and getting better.

“They’ve done reasonably well to this point, but they know we want to keep improving.

“That’s the message that, when we come back for pre-season, we need to try to get better again.

“There’s a good spirit among the squad, a lot of them are good friends – that bodes well for us when we ask them if they want to extend.

“Everyone is tied up long-term, so from that point of view we’re really happy.”

Turra duo committed

Meanwhile, Turriff midfielder Jack McKenzie and defender Liam Cheyne have signed contracts until the summer of 2026.

Haughs manager Dean Donaldson added: “Both Liam and Jack have done well and we thought it was good to try to get them signed up longer term.

“We need to keep our squad together otherwise there’s no point trying to do what we’ve been doing and build a team.

* SIGNING NEWS* Turriff United are also pleased to announce another squad member has put pen to paper in the form of defender @liam_cheyne1875 with the 'manbun' also agreeing to extend his stay at The Haughs until summer 2026 pic.twitter.com/YMaBrvdmqb — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) April 23, 2023

“We definitely need to add two or three if we can, to increase the quality, but the nucleus of the team is really good, and if we can keep them together, we’ll be fine.

“For half of them this season was probably their first year in the Highland League, and for a lot of the rest it was probably only their second.

“The more games they play and experience they gain, the better they’ll get.”

Grant can be like new recruit

For Strathspey, Liam Grant has extended his contract until the summer of 2024.

The defender hasn’t featured for the Grantown Jags since Robert MacCormack took over as manager in February due to a hip injury, but the Seafield Park gaffer is looking forward to working with Grant next term.

He said: “Liam got injured earlier in the season unfortunately and hasn’t been able to play while I’ve been at the club.

“But I’ve seen him previously and I know he’s a good player. He’s someone we were desperate to keep hold of and I’m delighted he’s signed a new deal.

“We’ve got somebody who we think has identified the problem and hopefully we can get him fit for pre-season.

“If we can get Liam back next season, it will be like having a new signing.”