Home Sport Golf

Golf: Aberdeen Links Championship winner Bryan Innes takes aim at 70-year-old record in 2024

Murcar Links player Bryan made it three Aberdeen Links Championships on the spin when he beat Barrie Edmond in Friday's Kings Links final.

By Alan Brown
Bryan Innes' deft touch on the greens was the difference in Friday's Aberdeen Links Championship final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Bryan Innes' deft touch on the greens was the difference in Friday's Aberdeen Links Championship final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Bryan Innes has set his sights on clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Aberdeen Links Championship title next year.

Murcar Links member Bryan, 53, defeated Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond by two holes to complete his hat-trick on Friday.

Now Bryan is determined to beat the previous unbeaten run set by Bon Accord’s Jack Booth in the 1950s.

Bryan said: “I love everything about the Aberdeen Links Championship.

“It’s an honour to equal Jack’s record especially after pipping Barrie who has been my nemesis over the years.

“Barrie is an outstanding player who has won the Aberdeen Links Championship five times, equalling Jack’s overall haul.

“That proves Barrie is the best at the three home clubs – Bon Accord, Caledonian and Northern – and his day will come when he also beats Jack’s record and earns a sixth title.”

Bryan was never behind in a final of stunning quality.

The decisive factor proved to be Bryan’s deft touch on the greens as he holed putt after putt which would have seen lesser opponents crumble.

Bryan got off to a flying start with birdies at the first and fourth to take a two-hole advantage.

The fifth was halved in birdies before Barrie birdied the sixth to reduce Bryan’s lead to one.

The pair halved the seventh, again in birdies, before exchanging the eighth and ninth and Barrie reached the turn one up.

A pivotal matchplay moment proved crucial at the par four 11th.

Barrie’s tee-shot found the fairway while Bryan’s ball finished on a downhill lie in a right-hand fairway bunker some 164 yards from the green.

Bryan fired a six-iron, which not only evaded the bunker lip, but finished six feet from the cup and he holed out for a birdie three to go two up again.

Both players also birdied the 15th before Barrie gave himself hope by winning the 17th.

However, after finding sand off the tee at the last, Barrie conceded the match when failing to make par.

Bryan Innes (Murcar) with the Aberdeen Links Championship shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Alan Robertson (Northern) took the Handicap Shield after overcoming Steve Allan (Hazlehead) by one hole.

And Scott Lowe clinched the Murray Cup for the Northern after a two-hole success over Cameron Gunn  (Bon Accord).

ABERDEEN LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

SCRATCH 

Bryan Innes (Murcar Links)  beat Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) 2 holes.

HANDICAP SHIELD

Alan Robertson (Northern) (6) beat Steve Allan (Hazlehead) (5) 1 hole.

MURRAY CUP

Cameron Gunn (Bon Accord) (13) lost to Scott Lowe (Northern) (24) 2 holes.

Finnie takes senior Links title… again

Stewart Finnie won the Aberdeen Links Senior Championship for the fifth time in seven tournaments.

Caledonian member Stewart, 62, added a six-under-par 65 to his opening 72 to win by five shots on an aggregate of 137.

Graham Somers (Bon Accord) finished runner-up on 142 (71, 71), with Peterculter’s Scott Spiers third on 143 (73, 70).

Bon Accord’s Ricky Dunn lifted the handicap title, playing off 17, courtesy of a better second round on a net total of 135 (67, 68).

Peterculter’s Dave Mullen, playing off seven, finished runner-up (66, 69).

Caledonian’s Michael Taylor (71, 66) finished third on countback ahead of Bon Accord’s James Gordon (67, 70) after both players finished on 137.

Scott’s Champion of Champions defence continues with come-from-behind win

Scott Vass is on target to retain his Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap title this year.

Strathlene member Scott, 25, defeated Bon Accord’s Ricky Dunn by one hole at the Kings Links.

Scott, who was conceding 16 shots to opponent Ricky, got off to a poor start and fell three holes down after four holes.

Three-handicapper Scott said: “It’s obviously difficult to give away so many shots, but I just play the course and try to forget about my opponent.

“I battled back against Ricky and was two down at the turn and managed to square the match at the 17th.

“The icing on the cake was when I fired my four-iron at the last and the ball finished just four feet from the pin to win 1up.”

Scott Vass of Strathlene. Image: Jasperimage.

Scott will now play host to Longside’s Shaun Anders, who plays off 15, in the third round.

Vehicle technician Scott chipped in for a winning birdie-two at the 18th at Kemnay last season to pip Andrew Shepherd, of Dunecht House, in the final.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Champion of Champions for a seventh successive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 towards the finals which will culminate at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead wo, David Mitchell (7) Hazlehead scr.

Ross Clarihew (3) Turriff lost to Steven Yule (9) Tarland 1 hole.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan beat Gordon Bruce (19) Ballater 4&2.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal beat Kyle MacKay (11) Keith 1 hole.

John Souter (7) Insch beat Kenny Munro (20) Buckpool 6&4.

Bryan Smith (10) Kintore lost to Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins 2&1.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links beat Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen 4&3.

Steven Raffan (11) Kemnay lost to George Sinclair (22) Alford 6&4.

Grant Duguid (6) Banchory beat Finlay McKay (5) Cullen Links 3&1.

Ricky Dunn (17) Bon Accord lost to Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene 1 hole.

Grant James (7) Fraserburgh beat Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown 2 holes.

Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven lost to Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum 7&5.

Kenneth Slessor (7) Inverallochy lost to Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International 5&4.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern beat Tim Thomson (12) Auchenblae 1 hole.

Bruce Strachan (9) Cruden Bay lost to Shaun Anderson (15) Longside 19th.

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill beat Richard Duthie (19) Rosehearty 3&2.

ROUND THREE (to be played by Monday, June 26)

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill v Grant Duguid (6) Banchory.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links v Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern v John Souter (7) Insch.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal v Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum.

Steven Yule (9) Tarland v Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins.

George Sinclair (22) Alford v Grant James (7) Fraserburgh.

Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene v Shaun Anders (15) Longside.

Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International v Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead.

