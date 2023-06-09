Bryan Innes wins Aberdeen Links Championship for third year in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryan Innes wins Aberdeen Links Championship for third year in a row

The Murcar Links member defeated Barrie Edmond by two holes in the final.

By Alan Brown
Bryan Innes won the 2023 Aberdeen Links Championship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bryan Innes won the 2023 Aberdeen Links Championship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) clinched a third successive Aberdeen Links Championship after beating Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) by two holes in the final.

It is the first time that a player from outside the traditional three Links clubs – Bon Accord, Northern and Caledonian – has achieved the feat.

Innes said: “I’m obviously delighted and proud to achieve the goal I set out for this year.

“I’m just glad that my putter was hot on the night as I knew it would be a tight match with Barrie.”

Innes was never behind in a match littered with birdies.

One up at the turn, Innes increased his advantage with a birdie three at 11th after a tremendous shot from a right-hand fairway bunker some 164 yards from the green and holing from six feet.

Alan Robertson (Northern) clinched the Handicap Shield after beating Steve Allan (Hazlehead) by one hole in the final.

Scott Lowe lifted the Murray Cup for the Northern after overcoming Cameron Gunn (Bon Accord) by two holes.

Winners, from left, Scott Lowe (Murray Cup), Bryan Innes (scratch) and Alan Robertson (Handicap Shield).<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

ABERDEEN LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

SCRATCH 

Bryan Innes (Murcar Links)  beat Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) 2 holes.

HANDICAP SHIELD

Alan Robertson (Northern) (6) beat Steve Allan (Hazlehead) (5) 1 hole.

MURRAY CUP

Cameron Gunn (Bon Accord) (13) lost to Scott Lowe (Northern) (24) 2 holes.

