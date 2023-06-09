Bryan Innes wins Aberdeen Links Championship for third year in a row

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) clinched a third successive Aberdeen Links Championship after beating Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) by two holes in the final.

It is the first time that a player from outside the traditional three Links clubs – Bon Accord, Northern and Caledonian – has achieved the feat.

Innes said: “I’m obviously delighted and proud to achieve the goal I set out for this year.

“I’m just glad that my putter was hot on the night as I knew it would be a tight match with Barrie.”

Innes was never behind in a match littered with birdies.

One up at the turn, Innes increased his advantage with a birdie three at 11th after a tremendous shot from a right-hand fairway bunker some 164 yards from the green and holing from six feet.

Alan Robertson (Northern) clinched the Handicap Shield after beating Steve Allan (Hazlehead) by one hole in the final.

Scott Lowe lifted the Murray Cup for the Northern after overcoming Cameron Gunn (Bon Accord) by two holes.

ABERDEEN LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

SCRATCH

Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) beat Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) 2 holes.

HANDICAP SHIELD

Alan Robertson (Northern) (6) beat Steve Allan (Hazlehead) (5) 1 hole.

MURRAY CUP

Cameron Gunn (Bon Accord) (13) lost to Scott Lowe (Northern) (24) 2 holes.