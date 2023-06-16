Jasmine Mackintosh’s Women’s Amateur bid halted by Germany’s Chiara Horder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Jasmine MacKintosh narrowly missed out on a spot in the last 16 of The Women’s Amateur at the Prince’s in England.

The Murcar Links member, who won the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open earlier this year, had defeated defending champion Jess Baker on her way to the last 32 of the competition.

But she lost by one hole against Germany’s Chiara Horder in a tight match in the third round.

Mackintonish was one up with four holes to play after winning the 14th only for Horder to claim the next two holes thanks to birdies at 15 and 16 before both players parred the closing two holes.

Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling, the only other Scot left in the competition, also fell to defeat with a 2&1 loss against American Annabelle Pancake.

Meanwhile, Sam Locke held his nerve in a play-off to win the Pollock Open on the Tartan Pro Tour.

Locke, from Stonehaven, shot rounds of 68, 68 and 65 to finish 12-under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with Jack McDonald and Christopher Curran.

A birdie at the third play-off hole earned Locke the £4,215 top prize.