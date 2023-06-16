Moray In pictures: Aberdeen and Moray beaches packed as warm weather continues Families have been enjoying fun in the sun while heading to the coast. Rufus the lab keeping cool. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By David Mackay Share In pictures: Aberdeen and Moray beaches packed as warm weather continues Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5851927/gallery-aberdeen-cullen-warm-weather/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation