Karen Ferguson-Snedden completes Scottish Seniors hat-trick at Aboyne; Great Britain and Ireland trail in Vagliano Trophy

Karen Ferguson-Snedden completed a Scottish Senior Women’s Open hat-trick at Aboyne.

The defending champion from Mortonhall defeated Lanark’s Ruth Hunter 2&1 to win the event for the third year in a row.

Australian Nadene Gole was the leading qualifier from the two rounds of strokeplay by eight shots but her bid for the trophy was ended at the quarter-final stage by Elaine Moffat (St Regulus).

Ferguson-Snedden earned her place in the final by defeating 2022 stroke-play champion Sue Wooster by one hole, while Hunter beat Moffat 2&1.

Ferguson-Snedden edged a tight final against Hunter 2&1.

She said: “It was a great event and really enjoyable.

“It is a lovely venue and quite tricky to score on some of the holes, especially as I have been struggling with my driver.

“I’m having to rely on my approach play a lot.

“I didn’t putt great in the qualifying but I found something in the match-play.

“I’m surprised to win knowing how bad I was driving the ball coming in.

“I had a bit of trepidation but managed to get it done.

“The final could have gone either way. There were birdies in there, it was good play all-round.”

Hunter said: “This is the first time I’ve qualified for the match-play stages, so I’m delighted to have made it to the final.

“I really enjoyed coming to the Seniors, it’s been fantastic to reconnect with old friends and make some new ones.

“I’m delighted with my performance, got a few things to work on and I plan on coming back next year.”

Fiona Allison (Dumfries and County) was the handicap match-play winner while Gole took home the stroke-play trophy.

All to play for at Royal Dornoch

Meanwhile, it is advantage to the Continent of Europe in the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch with a 6.5-5.5 lead over Great Britain and Ireland after the opening day.

After trailing 3-1 after the Friday foursomes, the hosts managed to close the gap in the afternoon singles to a single point.

Continent of Europe take the advantage 🇪🇺 It’s still all to play for tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/ttoiT0KJCM — The R&A (@RandA) June 30, 2023

Hannah Darling halved her match with the world’s number one amateur Ingrid Lindblad, while fellow Scot Lorna McClymont lost by one hole against Helen Briem.

Great Britain and Ireland are looking to end a run of seven successive defeats in the match.

Continent of Europe also hold a narrow 5-4 advantage in the Junior Vagliano Trophy heading into the second and final day.