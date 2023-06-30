Karen Ferguson-Snedden completes Scottish Seniors hat-trick at Aboyne; Great Britain and Ireland trail in Vagliano Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Golf

Karen Ferguson-Snedden completes Scottish Seniors hat-trick at Aboyne; Great Britain and Ireland trail in Vagliano Trophy

Defending champion from Mortonhall makes it three in a row with victory at the Deeside venue.

By Danny Law
Karen Ferguson-Snedden scoops the trophy for third year running at Scottish Senior Women's Open. Image: Scottish Golf.
Karen Ferguson-Snedden completed a Scottish Senior Women’s Open hat-trick at Aboyne.

The defending champion from Mortonhall defeated Lanark’s Ruth Hunter 2&1 to win the event for the third year in a row.

Australian Nadene Gole was the leading qualifier from the two rounds of strokeplay by eight shots but her bid for the trophy was ended at the quarter-final stage by Elaine Moffat (St Regulus).

Ferguson-Snedden earned her place in the final by defeating 2022 stroke-play champion Sue Wooster by one hole, while Hunter beat Moffat 2&1.

Ferguson-Snedden edged a tight final against Hunter 2&1.

Karen Ferguson-Snedden in action. Image: Scottish Golf.

She said: “It was a great event and really enjoyable.

“It is a lovely venue and quite tricky to score on some of the holes, especially as I have been struggling with my driver.

“I’m having to rely on my approach play a lot.

“I didn’t putt great in the qualifying but I found something in the match-play.

“I’m surprised to win knowing how bad I was driving the ball coming in.

“I had a bit of trepidation but managed to get it done.

“The final could have gone either way. There were birdies in there, it was good play all-round.”

Hunter said: “This is the first time I’ve qualified for the match-play stages, so I’m delighted to have made it to the final.

“I really enjoyed coming to the Seniors, it’s been fantastic to reconnect with old friends and make some new ones.

“I’m delighted with my performance, got a few things to work on and I plan on coming back next year.”

Fiona Allison (Dumfries and County) was the handicap match-play winner while Gole took home the stroke-play trophy.

All to play for at Royal Dornoch

Meanwhile, it is advantage to the Continent of Europe in the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch with a 6.5-5.5 lead over Great Britain and Ireland after the opening day.

After trailing 3-1 after the Friday foursomes, the hosts managed to close the gap in the afternoon singles to a single point.

Hannah Darling halved her match with the world’s number one amateur Ingrid Lindblad, while fellow Scot Lorna McClymont lost by one hole against Helen Briem.

Great Britain and Ireland are looking to end a run of seven successive defeats in the match.

Continent of Europe also hold a narrow 5-4 advantage in the Junior Vagliano Trophy heading into the second and final day.

 

