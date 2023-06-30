Much-loved grandad named as victim of A90 crash near St Fergus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Much-loved grandad named as victim of A90 crash near St Fergus

The incident happened one mile away from St Fergus.

By Lauren Taylor
Frederick Menzies has been named as the man who died in a collision on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead. Image: Police / DCT Media
Frederick Menzies has been named as the man who died in a collision on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead. Image: Police / DCT Media

A 77-year-old who died in a crash on the A90 near St Fergus has been remembered as a loving family man.

Frederick Menzies was involved in a crash between a car and a van on the Aberdeen to Peterhead road, near St Fergus, on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the incident at around 3.15pm and the road remained closed for around 11 hours for officers to investigate the scene.

police close road
Police closed the A90 and diverted traffic. Image: Jason Hedges.

Mr Menzies was the driver of a blue Kia Ceed car and died at the scene.

The 60-year-old female driver of the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

In a statement, his family said: “Fred was a loving father and husband, who was loved by his grandchildren.”

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the north east policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this collision.

“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2435 of 28 June.”

