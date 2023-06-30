Much-loved grandad named as victim of A90 crash near St Fergus

A 77-year-old who died in a crash on the A90 near St Fergus has been remembered as a loving family man.

Frederick Menzies was involved in a crash between a car and a van on the Aberdeen to Peterhead road, near St Fergus, on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the incident at around 3.15pm and the road remained closed for around 11 hours for officers to investigate the scene.

Mr Menzies was the driver of a blue Kia Ceed car and died at the scene.

The 60-year-old female driver of the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

In a statement, his family said: “Fred was a loving father and husband, who was loved by his grandchildren.”

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the north east policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this collision.

“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2435 of 28 June.”