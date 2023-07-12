Rory McIlroy showing no mental scars ahead of Scottish Open following near miss at US Open last month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Rory McIlroy showing no mental scars ahead of Scottish Open following near miss at US Open last month

McIlroy narrowly missed out on a first major triumph in nine years at Los Angeles Country Club, finishing a shot behind winner Wyndham Clark.

By Andy Skinner
Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Rory McIlroy is confident he is on the right track after coming agonisingly close to ending his long wait for major success at last month’s US Open.

The last of McIlroy’s four major triumphs came in 2014, when he won the PGA Championship at Valhalla just months after winning the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool – where he will return next week.

In his most recent major outing at Los Angeles Country club, McIlroy lost out by just one shot to American Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy, who is competing in this weekend’s Genesis Scottish Open, is refusing to be disheartened following his near miss.

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a birdie putt on the tenth hole during the final round of the 2023 US Open. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I’m as close as I’ve ever been, really. My consistency in the performances, especially in the majors over the last couple years, is way better than it has been over the last few years.

“I’m really pleased at that, but at the same time, I had a really good chance at St Andrews, and a really good chance in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

“I need to keep putting myself in those positions obviously and the more times I go through them, whether it be St Andrews or Los Angeles, and just gaining that experience.

“All of that stuff, even though I’m not getting the wins, is going to stand by me for whenever I get myself in position again.

Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS.

“The one nice thing about the US Open a few weeks ago is I had to play golf the week after – I didn’t have to, but it was nice to play the week after at the Travelers because then you’re not really dwelling on it.

“You have to get right back on the saddle and go all over again.

“I was really happy with my performance. I thought I stuck to my gameplan really well.

“I know my game is in good shape, so I’m excited about that.”

McIlroy determined to make most of Scottish Open return

McIlroy returns to the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, having not played in last year’s event.

Although he admits he has one eye on next week, the Northern Irishman, who leads the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and is seventh in the Fedex Cup standings, is hungry for success in East Lothian.

The 34-year-old added: “Last year we had the JP McManus Pro-Am, so I felt like, even though it wasn’t completely competitive and serious, I felt like I was easing my way back into competitive golf before the Open at St Andrews.

“This year, coming off the back of a big stretch, having three weeks off going into the Open probably wasn’t going to be the ideal prep.

Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS.

“To get some competitive golf under my belt going into Hoylake, but also it’s now a co-sanctioned event with PGA TOUR and European Tour – this is an opportunity to gain some points on both sides of the pond, looking towards the end of the year and trying to win the season-long titles on both sides again. It feels like I’m sort of killing a few birds with one stone this week.

“I didn’t touch a club for a little bit after that four-week stretch. I think just to get some competitive golf under my belt, get a scorecard in my hand and play. It’s not pure links at this place, but it’s linksy enough conditions that at least you’re playing in a bit of breeze and you’re maybe getting some visuals that you would get at a links course.

“I think all of that will obviously be good with one eye towards next week.

“But still, it’s a big tournament and I can sort of make points on both sides of the pond. I think this week serves a few purposes.”

