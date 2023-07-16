Robert MacIntyre’s dream of winning home event still remains after being pipped to Genesis Scottish Open win by Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacIntyre’s dream of winning home event still remains after being pipped to Genesis Scottish Open win by Rory McIlroy

MacIntyre had been a shot clear in the lead after finishing his round, before McIlroy ended with back-to-back birdies to claim victory.

By Andy Skinner
Robert MacIntyre and caddie Greg Milne on the 18th during day four of the Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre and caddie Greg Milne on the 18th during day four of the Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Robert MacIntyre felt he was beaten by the world’s best player after Rory McIlroy denied him a home victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Oban’s MacIntyre finished his final round with a one-shot lead following a superb birdie on 18, at a point when McIlroy still had three holes to play at The Renaissance Club.

McIlroy inflicted heartbreak on the Scot however, by finishing with two birdies to claim the co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event.

MacIntyre considers it a lifelong dream to win his home event, and after shooting a six-under-par final round 64 he insists he could have done little more to accomplish it.

Robert MacIntyre following his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open. Image: PA

He said: “I thought it might be enough, but that’s what happens when you are playing against the best in the world.

“Rory McIlroy just does what Rory McIlroy does.

“I’ve grown up watching Scottish Opens and my dream was always to win one.

“I thought today might have been the day, but it wasn’t to be.

“Look, I’m absolutely delighted with the way I played. It’s a sore one to take just now because it is a dream as a Scotsman to win a Scottish Open.

“I watched it at Loch Lomond every year it was there and it just wasn’t to be.

“I’m absolutely gutted just now, but I take my hat off to Rory.

Rory McIlroy after winning the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

“What a finish. To me, he’s probably the best in the world. When he needs it, he knows how to do it and he did it here.”

‘Probably the best shot I have hit in my life’

An eagle on the 10th hole surged MacIntyre firmly into contention, before back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 put him two shots clear in the lead after England’s Tyrrell Hatton bogeyed 13.

After dropping a shot at 16, a wayward tee shot at the final hole threatened to unravel MacIntyre.

A superb shot from the rough took him to within three yards of the pin however, before he holed out for birdie to turn all the pressure on McIlroy.

Robert MacIntyre hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Image: PA

Although the Northern Irishman ultimately fought back, MacIntyre insists he was thrilled with his approach to the closing stretch.

The 26-year-old added: “I just knew I had to go out there and make birdies and I was flying.

“I got a bit of luck on 10 with a nine-iron in there, it managed to hit the right side of the bank instead of hitting the downslope.

“That’s when I thought I had a chance.

“Once I eagled that I thought I could maybe get to 13 or 14 under.

“And I got to 14 a bit quicker than expected and got a wee bit spooked.

“But I kept hitting the right shots and played solid golf.

“I just thought: keep doing what you are doing. When I got onto the 16th and I think I had that four-iron from the semi rough about 150 yards, I thought it was going to be brutal coming in.

“But I knew what I had to do and I knew I had to make birdies and I did that. The dropped shot on the 16th was sore.

“It was a poor tee-shot on the 18th, but then probably the best shot I have ever hit in my life.”

Backing of home crowd will remain a fond memory

MacIntyre was noticeably emotional after finishing his round, prior to his anxious wait for McIlroy to finish his round.

He says the support he felt from the home crowd will forever stick with him, which he is determined to use as a springboard for future success.

MacIntyre, who will quickly turn his attention to this week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, said: “I have never had support like that in my life.

“Having the support of family and friends is massive.

“But it felt like everyone out there was willing me to do it.

“That’s why I play golf.

Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023. Image: PA

“I was struggling for a wee bit there, I didn’t have the love for the game, I didn’t have the buzz, I was never in contention, I was pottering about middle of the table.

“The last wee while I have been in contention, I have got the buzz back.

“And today is the reason I play sport. If I wasn’t playing football or something that’s as good as it’s going to get just now.

“I’ll never forget this day. I was praying and hoping it was going to be the one.

“And it would have been one hell of a celebration.

“But it wasn’t to be just now.

“I’m only 26, there are plenty of Scottish Opens ahead and hopefully I can get across that line at some point.”

Final day disappointment for Ramsay

Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay will also be at Hoylake this week but he was disappointed after ending his final round with three bogeys to finish three-under-par for the tournament.

Ramsay said: “I played really well and then just threw it away at the end.

“Maybe in the cold light of day I will look at it as a bit different, but I have thrown away a good opportunity to finish well there.

Richie Ramsay during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

“It’s difficult with the wind but I did a lot of the hard work – I just needed to finish it off.”

Grant Forrest narrowly missed out on one of three Open Championship places, with a bogey at his 18th hole proving costly.

Forrest said: “It was the best I had. It got pretty brutal. I thought they set the course up as well as they could.

“It was one of those days, when the wind is like that, the putting is the hardest thing. It’s a strong field so I have to be happy.”

