Rory McIlroy tips Robert MacIntyre to bounce back stronger after pipping Oban player to Genesis Scottish Open win

Genesis Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy says Robert MacIntyre will bounce back stronger after being denied a home victory.

McIlroy claimed victory at The Renaissance Club, after ending his final round with back-to-back birdies to finish on 15-under-par for the tournament.

The fightback was needed after MacIntyre had birdied the 18th to move a shot clear in the lead, amidst windswept conditions in East Lothian.

Although MacIntyre was denied a memorable triumph, Northern Irishman McIlroy is confident the Oban player will draw strength from the experience at a crucial stage in the season.

McIlroy said: “If he can shoot 64 in a day like today, he can do anything.

“I mean, that was an unbelievable round of golf. And it’s great to see him back in form, as well.

“Obviously he had the win in Rome last year, and then he sort of went off a little bit.

“It’s nice to see him hitting some form again – especially at an important point of the year when he’s looking to try to make that Ryder Cup.”

‘Play-off was all I was really hoping for’

The pressure was on McIlroy’s shoulders after MacIntyre posted a six-under-par 64 to gain the initiative.

With time fast running out for McIlroy, the four-time major winner insists he was thinking no further than securing a play-off on his approach to the 17th tee.

McIlroy added: “It was one of those days where you try and make the birdies on the downwind holes, and then you just try to make pars on the into-the-wind holes.

“I had a nice birdie on 11, and then I got lucky with my putt on 12. The wind blew it back into the hole.

“After missing that birdie putt on 16 after Bob had posted 14-under, I felt birdieing one of the last two is a great achievement.

“Once I missed that putt, I thought if I can somehow birdie 17 or 18 and get myself into a play-off, that’s all I was really hoping for.

“But the two iron shots I hit – five-iron on 17, and then that two-iron into the last there – they are two of the best iron shots I can remember hitting, especially under the circumstances.”

Australian Open win was inspiration

McIlroy revealed he drew on experience of a similar situation in Australia a decade ago in his surge to victory.

The 34-year-old said: “For whatever reason, walking on to the 17th tee, the 2013 Australian Open popped into my head. I was one behind Adam Scott with two holes to play.

“We were playing in the same group as each other. I held a great putt on 17 for par to stay one behind playing the last, and then he made a bogey and I made a birdie and I was able to clip him by a shot.

“I haven’t thought about that tournament in probably years but when I got myself into this position today, that’s the first thing that popped into my head.

“All those memories and those experiences stand by you, and that just give me a good feeling going into those last couple holes to try to do something special.”

Timely boost ahead of Open Championship

Along with claiming the £1.2million prize, McIlroy says the triumph is a timely boost ahead of this week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool – which was the scene of his solitary victory in the tournament in 2014.

He added: “I came here this week, we are obviously on the eve of The Open Championship and you’re thinking about trying to prepare for that.

“But then you think about the weight that this tournament carries, being co-sanctioned for Race to Dubai, FedExCup, and all the stuff at the end of the year as well.

“I feel like I sort of killed two birds with one stone this week and gave myself an even bigger lead in The Race to Dubai, got myself up there in FedExCup, and obviously a huge confidence boost going into The Open next week.

“I’ve had my chances over the last couple of months and been knocking on the door. I just haven’t quite been able to get it done so hopefully this breaks the seal and we can go on from here.”