Banchory Golf Club claim maiden Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant title

The competition was first contested in 1968.

By Alan Brown
Banchory youngsters, from left, Danny Noble, Dylan McKay, Lewis Duncan, Ben Pirie, Lyle Rogie, Rory Shepherd, Flynn Rogie and Fraser Johnstone with the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant.
Banchory youngsters, from left, Danny Noble, Dylan McKay, Lewis Duncan, Ben Pirie, Lyle Rogie, Rory Shepherd, Flynn Rogie and Fraser Johnstone with the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant.

Banchory have won the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League title for the first time since its inception in 1968.

The Banchory youngsters recorded a 6-2 final victory on home soil against Stonehaven to end their 55-year wait for success.

Raymond Shepherd, who is Banchory co-convener with Bryan Rogie, said: “It’s fantastic to finally win the junior pennant league after all this time.

“Over the years, we have had high calibre players like Bruce Davidson, Greig Hutcheon and James Byrne through our ranks but this is a reflection of the spirit of our young players this year.”

Banchory topped their section after winning home matches against Royal Aberdeen and Peterculter and recording crucial away victories at Westhill and Murcar Links.

Their only setback was a 5-3 defeat at Deeside.

Stonehaven booked their place in the final after heading a group consisting of Aboyne, Cruden Bay, Ellon McDonald, Newmachar Portlethen and Deeside B.

Ben Pirie and Lyle Rogie won both singles matches for Banchory before Lewis Duncan and Danny Noble halved the opening pairs match.

Rory Shepherd and Flynn Rogie completed the historic triumph by halving the second pairs tie.

Players used in previous matches included Andrew Milne, Fraser Johnstone and Dylan McKay.

Raymond added: “The match was played in very good spirits in great weather with a band of supporters from Stonehaven and Banchory congregated to watch proceedings.

“Everyone at the club is delighted to secure the first junior pennant win.

“Junior golf seems to be resurgent at Banchory with about 20 to 30 younger golfers taking part in the blue flag competitions on Sunday as well as pitch, putt and pizza nights run by club member Ian Aitken assisted by club professional Andrew Pillans.

“Hopefully, our win will be the first of many.”

Could it be Rickie’s time?

Rickie Fowler is the pick of most north-east professionals to lift the famous Old Claret Jug on Sunday.

Kings Links director of golf Paul Girvan reckons Rickie has got all the swagger back in his step.

“Rickie is the form horse coming off his play-off win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit,” said Paul.

“He loves links golf and his putter is red-hot.”

Rickie Fowler tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rickie Fowler claimed victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Image: PA

Elgin pro Ross McConnachie agrees: “I’m going to stray from the obvious favourites and go with Rickie.

“He’s back to his best, been back in the winner’s circle and was tied for second behind Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014.”

Deeside pro Graeme Nethercott and Newburgh’s Ryan Bruce also voiced their support for Fowler while Banchory director of golf Dean Vannet believes Brooks Koepka is the man to focus on.

“Brooks showed at the PGA Championship that he knows how to peak for the majors,” said Dean while his brother Lee is keen on McIlroy’s chances.

Newmachar performance coach Lee said: “If you keep knocking, the door will eventually open and Rory will have great memories as he won The Open at Hoylake last time it was there.”

Portlethen’s David Pocock added: “I can’t see past Rory but I hope that Rickie can pull it off.”

Fraser Laird, of the Kings Links Golf Centre, said: “Tommy Fleetwood has been playing well and, being from Southport, he will receive good backing from the local crowd.”

Kemnay’s Simon Hansen added: “I’d stick my money on Tommy. He is playing well from tee to green and just needs a good week with the putter.”

A Holly day at Aboyne

Holly McKenzie won the Junior County Championship at Aboyne.

Murcar Links member Holly returned the best scratch score of 83 to lift the Farquharson Quaich.

The Styropack Salver for the best handicap total was clinched by Ballater’s Holly Lovie with a net 73 off 26.

Champions Holly McKenzie, left, and Holly Lovie. 

Meanwhile, Aboyne won the Ladies Kincardine and Deeside Pennant  tournament at Braemar.

Stonehaven tied with the winners on 217 points but Aboyne won on a tiebreak using the fourth player’s score.

  •  Three Aberdeen golfers will on Monday bid to qualify for the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales from July 27-30. Greig Hutcheon (Torphins) and Scott Henderson (Kings Links) will be in action at Machynys Peninsula while Royal Aberdeen amateur Mark Halliday will feature at Pyle & Kenfig.
  •  Westhill member Julie Lees had a hole-in-one at the 120-yard sixth hole at her home course when partnered by Diane Young.

 

