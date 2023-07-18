Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson must go into the new season with more defensive options

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson must go into the new season knowing he has enough defensive options.

I don’t think those defensive options were there last season.

Ahead of a season where Aberdeen will balance European group stage action with domestic duties, Robson needs to ensure he has plenty of defensive cover.

The Dons boss must focus on making sure his defence is reliable, solid and has strength in numbers.

He made Aberdeen hard to beat last season by focusing on the defensive side, but there needs to be more work done on that area this summer.

Which is why it is good to see Aberdeen reportedly targeting Israeli right-sided defender Or Dadia.

The Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender has European experience which would be vital for the Dons’ involvement in the group stages.

I haven’t seen Dadia play and you can get all the stats you want about a player.

What you have to do is trust the recruitment process at Aberdeen which has been successful in recent seasons.

There is no recruitment department or manager that has got it 100 per cent right all the time.

However, if the majority of the signings are positive additions that is good news for the club.

And that is where Aberdeen has been in the recruitment process recently by bringing in players the fans have been happy with.

Dadia looks to have a decent calibre and that European experience is key.

Aberdeen have already taken in Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on loan until the end of the season.

Williams has European experience with Liverpool and played in six Champions League group games.

If the Dons can swing a deal for Dadia, it would give Robson confidence that he is not going into the season with European rookies at the back.

He will go in with defenders who have good European experience.

There is still work to be done to shape the squad for the start of the season.

It is good to see the cogs are still moving in the bid to strengthen the squad.

That shows Aberdeen understand the pressures that will come on when balancing European and domestic football.

Ideally the Dons could also secure Liam Scales on a permanent deal to further bolster the defence after his successful loan spell last season from Celtic.

And let’s not forget centre-back Anthony Stewart is also back at Pittodrie having spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.

Stewart came on as a half-time substitute in the 2-0 friendly win against Fraserburgh on Saturday.

It has been uncertain times for the former Dons captain who spent the second half of last season on loan.

However, Stewart is still under contract to Aberdeen for another year.

What lies ahead for Stewart really depends on the quality of centre-backs that are brought in over the summer transfer window.

Also the quality of Stewart’s play going forward.

There is no way you can shy away from the fact there’s substantial uncertainty over Stewart’s future at the club.

That was highlighted when he went out on loan.

The fact centre-backs are being recruited and identified as potential signings – with Aberdeen now closing in on 6ft 4in Serbian Slobodan Rubezic – shows that’s an area the manager wants to make very competitive.

Aberdeen have a responsibility to Stewart and he has to be given the opportunity to prove to the manager what he is capable of doing.

However, the indication is if more defensive signings do come in he will have a hard fight to make the starting line-up.

Stewart may still be part of the squad or he might move on during the transfer window.

There are a lot of options there, but it is only fair Stewart is given the opportunity to perform to impress the manager.

Or impress other managers if it is decided his future lies elsewhere.

Sokler will bring competition in attack

Summer signing Ester Sokler has began the pre-season with a bang having netted five goals in two games.

The Slovenian was introduced at half-time against Turriff United, but still hit four goals on his debut in the 9-0 win.

Then he scored in the 2-0 victory against Fraserburgh after again being introduced at the break.

We have to take into consideration that the Dons were playing Highland League opposition.

However, it is always important for a striker to score early in a career at a new club.

Sokler has achieved that and is up and running.

The signing of Sokler will bring real competition in the Dons’ attack for the upcoming campaign.

Last season Bojan Miovski scored 18 goals, but picked up an ankle injury in the penultimate game of the season against St Mirren.

It was a case of who is going to take their place alongside Duk.

Striker Duk also pitched in with 18 goals last season.

Duk and Miovski scoring 36 between them was exciting for Aberdeen and the supporters.

However, Miovski did go a little bit quiet towards the end of the season before he suffered his ankle injury.

Sokler gives competition in attack now if there is a drop in form or injury.

Having strikers pushing one another hard, that is the ideal situation for any manager.

That competition is vital at the top end of the park.

Especially amongst players who can find the back of the net regularly.

⚽️ The first of Ester's goals last night — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 13, 2023

Ramsay can shine on loan spell

Everyone in Scotland knows what former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is capable of after lighting up Pittodrie.

However, in England there is always that question mark until you go out on the pitch and prove what you can do.

Ramsay has yet to really show that in England after a season dogged by injury following his dream move to Liverpool.

Now he has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan – and this is the opportunity to get regular game time and shine.

Ramsay is battling back from a knee injury and hopefully he will be fit to make his Preston debut against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Dons travel to Deepdale for a friendly against Preston.

Ramsay needs game time and must grab the opportunity at Preston to kick-start his career in England.

Unfortunately due to injury problems it has yet to ignite.

Ramsay did get on the pitch against Napoli as a late substitute in the Champions League, which would have been a tremendous experience.

He also started the League Cup defeat of Derby County and received a debut Scotland cap.

Unfortunately he was then ruled out for the rest of the season by injury.

Teenager Ramsay needs to consistently show in England the high levels he can produce.

Liverpool is a magnificent move for Ramsay and a fantastic opportunity.

Unfortunately it hasn’t started well for him and he was cursed by injury in that first season at Anfield.

It meant Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t get the chance to see him in action a lot.

You have to be seen and you have to play games.