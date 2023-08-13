Golf: Englishman Sam Bairstow wins Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar

Sam Bairstow admits he had not even considered the possibility of winning a European Challenge Tour event this season after claiming his maiden title at the Newmachar Golf Club-hosted Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

The Englishman shot a six-under-par final round of 65 in the north-east to make it to 15-under for the week – one stroke ahead of Frenchman Romain Wattell in second place.

Bairstow did not record a single bogey over his 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday, and victory has left him inside the top-20 in Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca standings.

More importantly, it has opened the door to a potential DP World Tour card for next season.

Speaking after his win in Aberdeenshire, the 25-year-old revealed his aims going into his first year as a professional player were a lot more modest than trophies and securing a place on one of global golf’s premier circuits.

He said: “Going into this year I really didn’t know what to expect given it was my first year on the Challenge Tour.

“I was just thinking about keeping my card, never mind winning or getting into the top-20 in the rankings and possible promotion to the DP World Tour.”

Par putt on the last seals crown for Bairstow

Bairstow revealed he did not know he was leading at Newmachar until the 16th hole, before going on to convert a tricky six-footer for par on the last to keep the chasing Wattel at bay.

He added: “Yesterday I saw the forecast was going to be a bit windy and I just played really smart.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be as windy today, but I thought if I did the same, I wouldn’t be too far off.

“There were plenty of chances out there, so it was all about keeping the mistakes off the card.”

Aberdeen’s DP World Tour star David Law, who showed his support for the local event by taking part, was top Scot at Newmachar, finishing ninth on 10-under after a final round of three-under.

Nairn’s Sandy Scott, meanwhile, also shot three-under on Sunday – leaving him on eight-under overall and in a tie for 17th place.