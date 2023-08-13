Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl

That's one way to get more protein.

By Louise Glen
The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl
An Aberdeen man says he found a spider in his salad bowl. Image: Simon Wilson.

An Aberdeen man was horrified to discover a battered spider in his salad bowl.

Simon Wilson, 39, said he and his fiance were enjoying their lunch when the – dead -creepy crawly was discovered, turning them off from ever eating the Yo! Poke Bowl again.

The spider was found hidden inside crispy onion inside the Rainbow Salmon Poke Bowl.

It was purchased from an Aberdeen Tesco supermarket.

The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl
The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl. Image: Simon Wilson.

The food is described as “a poke bowl of salmon, pickled red cabbage, edamame beans, grilled yellow peppers and crispy onions. Served with rice and a soy-sesame dressing.”

The product has a use-by date of August 13.

Mr Wilson said the couple had been huge fans of the salad bowls. The Yo! Poke Bowl can be bought in Tesco supermarkets.

But as of now, the 500-calorie lunch is off the menu after he found the crispy spider inside.

Spider was found in a crispy batter used for onions

He said: “We were sitting eating our lunch when my fiance discovered something that she did not know what it was. I saw her looking at it, and I said what is that?

“She was a bit shocked because it did not look like the other crispy onion rings.

“I took it from her and I smelt it. It did not smell right.

“But then I gave it a rinse and off and said ‘that’s a spider’.”

The spider was encrusted in crispy onion batter.
The spider was encrusted in crispy onion batter. Image: Simon Wilson.

Mr Wlson has made a complaint about the salad bowl to its manufacturer.

He continued: “My fiance has been put off for life, and that is a shame because she really enjoyed them.”

We have asked Yo Sushi to comment.

 

