Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl

An Aberdeen man was horrified to discover a battered spider in his salad bowl.

Simon Wilson, 39, said he and his fiance were enjoying their lunch when the – dead -creepy crawly was discovered, turning them off from ever eating the Yo! Poke Bowl again.

The spider was found hidden inside crispy onion inside the Rainbow Salmon Poke Bowl.

It was purchased from an Aberdeen Tesco supermarket.

The food is described as “a poke bowl of salmon, pickled red cabbage, edamame beans, grilled yellow peppers and crispy onions. Served with rice and a soy-sesame dressing.”

The product has a use-by date of August 13.

Mr Wilson said the couple had been huge fans of the salad bowls. The Yo! Poke Bowl can be bought in Tesco supermarkets.

But as of now, the 500-calorie lunch is off the menu after he found the crispy spider inside.

Spider was found in a crispy batter used for onions

He said: “We were sitting eating our lunch when my fiance discovered something that she did not know what it was. I saw her looking at it, and I said what is that?

“She was a bit shocked because it did not look like the other crispy onion rings.

“I took it from her and I smelt it. It did not smell right.

“But then I gave it a rinse and off and said ‘that’s a spider’.”

Mr Wlson has made a complaint about the salad bowl to its manufacturer.

He continued: “My fiance has been put off for life, and that is a shame because she really enjoyed them.”

We have asked Yo Sushi to comment.