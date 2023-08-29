Gordon Grimmer finally wins Nigg Bay Golf Club championship – after 50 years and SIX final losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Grimmer finally wins Nigg Bay Golf Club championship – after 50 years and SIX final losses

The 57-year-old overcame Tyler Ogston by one hole in the final at Balnagask.

By Alan Brown
Nigg Bay Club Championship winner Gordon Grimmer. Image: Alan Brown.
If ever anyone deserved to win their club championship it must surely be Nigg Bay Golf Club’s Gordon Grimmer.

Gordon has been a member at Nigg Bay for almost 50 years – and had previously been beaten in six club championship finals.

“I’m finally glad to get this monkey off my back!” said Gordon, who overcame defending Balnagask champion Tyler Ogston by one hole in a tight final.

“At 57, most folk thought I had missed my chance, but I knew if I played well I could still give it a good run.

“Having admitted that, this year is probably the hardest route to any win that I could have chosen in my seven finals.”

Medical records manager Gordon added: “Tyler is by far the best player we have had at Nigg since Donald Jamieson, but he was just a wee bit off his best in the final.

“All my final defeats went to the last hole or further, and I was even beaten at the 24th in one match to a birdie three at the hardest hole on the course.

“But I take great satisfaction that I’ve beaten Tyler (+2),  Stephen Bennett Jnr (+1), Ryan Forbes (0) and Kevin Daglish (+1).

Tyler Ogston, of Nigg Bay. Image: Jasperimage.

“My semi against Kevin was of a high standard, and I was round in four-under – and holed from 12ft at the last for a winning three after making a birdie at the 17th to level the match.

“The final was a tight. I went ahead with a birdie at the fourth, but Tyler levelled with a par four at the sixth.

“I birdied the seventh from 15ft to go ahead again before we halved the 10th in birdies.

”I increased my lead at the 11th with a par 4, but Tyler drove the par four 13th to set up a winning birdie.

“Tyler also found the green at the 212-yard par three 14th, but I earned a hard-fought halve after getting up and down from the greenside bunker.

“The 15th was pivotal as I missed the green in two, but I pitched to eight feet before Tyler raced his first putt six feet past the cup.

“I holed, but Tyler lipped out, so I was suddenly two up again.

“Tyler also drove the par four 16th to set up another winning birdie to reduce my lead to one again.

“We both made errors at 17 and halved in bogey fives.

“Tyler missed the green at the 18th, but my ball hung on the back edge about 35ft from the flag.

“Tyler pitched to about 12ft and my first putt finished two foot short. Tyler holed his putt, but I managed to hole out secure a one-hole win.

“A special mention must go to greenkeeper Dale Robertson and his team as the course is in great condition – it is probably the best it’s been in 30 years.

“The Kings Links is also in great condition, and they (Balnagask and Kings Links) are probably the best municipal courses in Scotland.”

Junior Pennant double for Banchory

Banchory have completed the double in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League.

After clinching the league title earlier this year, Banchory defeated Deeside by nine holes in the Off The Tee Trophy final on home soil.

Banchory had earlier defeated Portlethen by two holes in the semi-finals, while Deeside had overcome Cruden Bay at the 19th.

Ben Pirrie, Lewis Duncan, Lyle Rogie and Danny Noble lifted the spoils for Banchory.

Banchory’s Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League team of, from left, Ben Pirrie, Lewis Duncan, Lyle Rogie and Danny Noble. Image: Alan Brown.

Joint Banchory convener Bryan Rogie said: “We are proud of what the team of players have achieved this season.

“Raymond Shepherd and I have been involved with the Banchory juniors for a few years and its great to have see them improve and get the success they have worked so hard for this season.

“To win the Pennant League and now the Off The Tee Trophy is beyond what we expected this season.

“Banchory had never won the league until this year and last won the OTT back in 1999, so to win the double is amazing.”

Rhona reigns on Deeside

Deeside’s Rhona Pirie won the Sheena Wood Rosebowl at Peterculter.

Rhona defeated Susie Macleod, of Aberdeen Ladies by 5&4 in the final after overcoming Hannah Bycroft (Kemnay) in the first round and Susan Davies (Aboyne) in the semi-finals.

Susie booked her place in the final with wins over Alison Hope (Newmachar) and Kirsty Craig (Kemnay).

