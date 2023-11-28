Golf: Reigning champions Bon Accord to tackle heavyweights Murcar Links in 2024 Maitland Shield opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Reigning champions Bon Accord to tackle heavyweights Murcar Links in 2024 Maitland Shield opener

This week's north-east golf round-up also includes chats with Peterculter and Peterhead's ladies' champions.

By Alan Brown
Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Maitland Shield champions Bon Accord Golf Club face a stern opening test when they start the defence of their title at host club Craibstone next season.

Bon Accord have drawn Murcar Links, who have won the competition seven times in the last 15 years from 2008.

Murcar Links’ last success in the pairs foursomes event came in 2021 after a three-hole victory over Deeside at Nigg Bay.

However, Bon Accord, led by team captain Barrie Edmond and bolstered by the arrival of Clark Brechin from Portlethen, were impressive winners at Auchmill last season.

Matty Greig, Ross Allerton and Barrie’s brother Matthew were the other winning squad members who lifted the spoils.

Bon Accord Golf Club’s Maitland Shield champions. Back, from left, Barrie Edmond, Matthew Edmond, Clark Brechin. Front, Ross Allerton, Matthew Greig. Image: Alan Brown.

A three-hole triumph over Hazlehead in the final saw the trophy return to the links club for the first time in 10 years.

Barrie said: “There is no doubt that it will be a tough match against Murcar, who have a tremendous record in the competition.

“I’m sure Craibstone will be a really good venue, too.”

It was Bon Accord’s fourth success in the tournament following earlier wins in 2007, 2011 and 2013.

Royal Aberdeen have received a first round bye and, on Wednesday, May 8, will play the winners of the Monday, May 6, opening match between Peterculter and Northern.

MAITLAND SHIELD (at Craibstone)

MAY

FIRST ROUND TIES

6 – Peterculter v Northern (5.06pm); Stonehaven v Hazlehead (5.19pm); Banchory v Portlethen (5.32pm); Murcar Links v Bon Accord (5.45pm).

7 – Craibstone v Auchmill (5.06pm); Newmachar v Nigg Bay (5.19pm); Caledonian v Deeside (5.32pm);

SECOND ROUND TIES

8 – Royal Aberdeen v Peterculter or Northern (5.06pm); Stonehaven or Hazlehead v Banchory or Portlethen (5.19pm); Murcar Links or Bon Accord v Craibstone v Auchmill (5.32pm); Newmachar or Nigg Bay v Caledonian or Deeside (5.45pm).

9 – Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

10 – Final (5.06pm).

Louise wins second Peterculter ladies’ title – while Irene ends 40-year wait for Peterhead crown

Peterculter Golf Club ladies’ champion Louise Duncan. Image: Alan Brown.

Louise Duncan clinched the Peterculter Golf Club ladies’ championship for a second time.

Asset manager Louise defeated Lesley Nicol by 4&3 in the final.

Louise, who plays off 10 and qualified for the knock-out stages with rounds of 80 and 88, said: “I am delighted to win this year’s Peterculter club championship.

“I previously won in 2021 and both times I had tough competition and had to bring my best game, with my putter saving me this year.

“Now that I’ve qualified for the Evening Express Champion of Champions again next year, I’m looking forward to meeting some of the top lady players in the area.”

Meanwhile, Irene Young has good reason to celebrate after winning her first club championship.

Peterhead member Irene has finally struck it right after playing for more than 40 years at the club.

Postie Irene, who plays off 11, said: “I’m really chuffed to have won it after all this time.

Peterhead Golf Club ladies' champion Irene Young with the club sign behind her and her golf caddy
Peterhead Golf Club ladies’ champion Irene Young. Image: Alan Brown.

“I had rounds of 84, 88 and 86 to beat runner-up Issie Phillips.

“Now I’m really looking forward to playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions next season.”

Mathew fires Newmachar hole-in-one

Mathew Crawford had a hole-in-one at the 133-yard seventh hole on the Swailend course at Newmachar Golf Club using a wedge.

Cruden Bay member Mathew was playing with Stewart Kidd and Colin Erskine while playing in the North-east Alliance.

Elsewhere, Duff House Royal have released some early dates for their four and five-day opens in 2024.

The ladies five-day open will run from Monday, July 1, while the men’s equivalent tournament will tee-off on Monday, August 5.

The four-day seniors open will begin on Monday, September 2.

Duff House are also staging a Mizuno Pairs event on Thursday, June 13, and a NCG Top 100s Tour competition on Tuesday, September 17.

More from Golf

Gavin Still, Duff House Royal Golf Club champion Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal…
Stonehaven Golf Club champion Craig Irvine. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Craig Irvine flirts with Stonehaven course record in comeback to win seventh club…
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
Stephen Gallacher: It could be a whole new ball game for golf
Nick Robson holding a trophy
Golf: Royal Aberdeen's Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve
Scott Jamieson finished tied for third at the Qatar Masters. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: Qatar Masters was an emotional rollercoaster
Ronnie McDonald in golfing action.
Golf: Newmachar's Ronnie McDonald - who played Open with Trevino and Watson - recognised…
An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course
Ewen Ferguson became the third Scot to win the Qatar Masters last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Race to Dubai heating up as we enter final stretch... but I…
Spence Trophy golf winner 2023, Cruden Bay's Koby Buchan
Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by…
Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, who has died aged 83. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links…

Conversation