Golf: Reigning champions Bon Accord to tackle heavyweights Murcar Links in 2024 Maitland Shield opener

Maitland Shield champions Bon Accord Golf Club face a stern opening test when they start the defence of their title at host club Craibstone next season.

Bon Accord have drawn Murcar Links, who have won the competition seven times in the last 15 years from 2008.

Murcar Links’ last success in the pairs foursomes event came in 2021 after a three-hole victory over Deeside at Nigg Bay.

However, Bon Accord, led by team captain Barrie Edmond and bolstered by the arrival of Clark Brechin from Portlethen, were impressive winners at Auchmill last season.

Matty Greig, Ross Allerton and Barrie’s brother Matthew were the other winning squad members who lifted the spoils.

A three-hole triumph over Hazlehead in the final saw the trophy return to the links club for the first time in 10 years.

Barrie said: “There is no doubt that it will be a tough match against Murcar, who have a tremendous record in the competition.

“I’m sure Craibstone will be a really good venue, too.”

It was Bon Accord’s fourth success in the tournament following earlier wins in 2007, 2011 and 2013.

Royal Aberdeen have received a first round bye and, on Wednesday, May 8, will play the winners of the Monday, May 6, opening match between Peterculter and Northern.

MAITLAND SHIELD (at Craibstone)

MAY

FIRST ROUND TIES

6 – Peterculter v Northern (5.06pm); Stonehaven v Hazlehead (5.19pm); Banchory v Portlethen (5.32pm); Murcar Links v Bon Accord (5.45pm).

7 – Craibstone v Auchmill (5.06pm); Newmachar v Nigg Bay (5.19pm); Caledonian v Deeside (5.32pm);

SECOND ROUND TIES

8 – Royal Aberdeen v Peterculter or Northern (5.06pm); Stonehaven or Hazlehead v Banchory or Portlethen (5.19pm); Murcar Links or Bon Accord v Craibstone v Auchmill (5.32pm); Newmachar or Nigg Bay v Caledonian or Deeside (5.45pm).

9 – Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

10 – Final (5.06pm).

Louise wins second Peterculter ladies’ title – while Irene ends 40-year wait for Peterhead crown

Louise Duncan clinched the Peterculter Golf Club ladies’ championship for a second time.

Asset manager Louise defeated Lesley Nicol by 4&3 in the final.

Louise, who plays off 10 and qualified for the knock-out stages with rounds of 80 and 88, said: “I am delighted to win this year’s Peterculter club championship.

“I previously won in 2021 and both times I had tough competition and had to bring my best game, with my putter saving me this year.

“Now that I’ve qualified for the Evening Express Champion of Champions again next year, I’m looking forward to meeting some of the top lady players in the area.”

Meanwhile, Irene Young has good reason to celebrate after winning her first club championship.

Peterhead member Irene has finally struck it right after playing for more than 40 years at the club.

Postie Irene, who plays off 11, said: “I’m really chuffed to have won it after all this time.

“I had rounds of 84, 88 and 86 to beat runner-up Issie Phillips.

“Now I’m really looking forward to playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions next season.”

Mathew fires Newmachar hole-in-one

Mathew Crawford had a hole-in-one at the 133-yard seventh hole on the Swailend course at Newmachar Golf Club using a wedge.

Cruden Bay member Mathew was playing with Stewart Kidd and Colin Erskine while playing in the North-east Alliance.

Elsewhere, Duff House Royal have released some early dates for their four and five-day opens in 2024.

The ladies five-day open will run from Monday, July 1, while the men’s equivalent tournament will tee-off on Monday, August 5.

The four-day seniors open will begin on Monday, September 2.

Duff House are also staging a Mizuno Pairs event on Thursday, June 13, and a NCG Top 100s Tour competition on Tuesday, September 17.