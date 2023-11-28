Child sex groomer spared jail – because his victim wasn’t real

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Child sex groomer spared jail – because his victim wasn’t real

David Buchan was tricked by a fake Facebook profile set up to snare paedophiles and later blamed his urges to meet a fictitious 13-year-old girl for sex on "loneliness".

By Joanne Warnock
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man who planned to meet an underage girl for sex has avoided jail because the sheriff said the child groomer’s victim didn’t actually exist.

David Buchan travelled to Union Square in Aberdeen to meet the 13-year-old, who turned out to be a fake Facebook profile created to trap child sex offenders.

Police officers were waiting for the 58-year-old – instead of the fictitious teenager from Liverpool – and he was arrested before blaming his unlawful urges on “loneliness”.

Buchan later pled guilty to the charge of trying to “obtain sexual gratification” from the girl between August 6 to November 3 last year and arranging to meet her for sex.

But in court, the sheriff hearing the case decided he wouldn’t lock up Buchan because his sickening interactions with the teen hadn’t been with an “actual” young person.

Fraserburgh paedophile David Buchan sent sickening messages to fake child

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Buchan – a commercial fisherman – had sent a Facebook friend request to the fake teenage girl.

But, unknown to him, she was actually one of the volunteers of an online protection team that monitors various social media accounts waiting for groomers to make contact.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that Buchan befriended the teen and then remarked that her “eyes were stunning”.

McAllister added: “She asked how old he was and he replied to say he was 57 and from Fraserburgh.

“She told him she was 13 and from Liverpool, and he asked if she wanted to be his girlfriend and have sexual intercourse with him.”

Within the messages, Buchan also described oral sex and expressed a desire to perform it on the underage girl.

Buchan continued to message the teen, telling her she was “lovely” and that he wanted to “make love” to her.

Snared sex offender Buchan admits he knew he was doing wrong

She replied to ask if it was allowed because she was only 13, but Buchan reassured her it was fine, adding he would “bring condoms so she would not get pregnant”.

On November 3 last year, Buchan arranged to meet up with the child at a hotel in Aberdeen, after asking her to travel up to the city.

Mr McAllister told the court that Buchan had said he would book a hotel and invited the teen to stay at his house for a week “to have sex”.

However, when he arrived at Union Square to meet the teen, he was instead met by police officers and arrested.

He later admitted that he had known she was only 13 years old.

Buchan’s defence agent Sam Milligan said his client’s behaviour was “out of the blue” and had been the result of “social isolation and loneliness”.

Fraserburgh man avoids prison

Sheriff David Mackie said it was a “very serious” offence, but because it did not involve meeting an “actual” 13-year-old girl, he would not be imposing a custodial sentence.

He sentenced Buchan, of Afton Road, Fraserburgh, to a two-year supervision order and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Mackie told Buchan he could not communicate with “any female or person under the age of 16”.

The sex offender must allow police officers to check his electronic devices and internet history and tell them if he enters into a relationship.

“If you breach this order, there is a high risk of a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Mackie warned Buchan.

More from Crime & Courts

David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Gambling addict stole almost £40k of his inheritance BEFORE his mum died
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous driver looked 'like he was asleep' before A9 crash
Dale Haslam and artwork for the Arlene Fraser podcast with Q&A logo.
Arlene Fraser murder: Join the live online Q&A event with podcast host Dale Haslam…
2
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Street attacker knocked man out and 'revealed his genitals'
Police officer removing bags of evidence from Anderson Drive flats.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Moray man with 'no memory' of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Fife father and son's Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Noisy neighbour threatened to poo in police van and break officer's jaw
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a home-invading rapist and a dishonest preacher