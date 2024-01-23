Golf: Jaffrey Cup champion Greg Ingram hoping to build on successful 2023

Greg Ingram had a year of success which culminated in being called up to represent the North-east District.

Business development manager Greg admitted he played his best golf of the year when lifting the Jaffrey Cup at Peterculter.

After qualifying as one of the best four scorers at the Journal Cup, Greg defeated Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston 5&3 in the Jaffrey semi-final then his Balnagask clubmate Ryan Forbes 4&3 in the final.

But 36-year-old Greg was also in inspired form when lifting the club championships at both Hazlehead and Inverurie.

Greg said: “I probably played my best golf of the season to win the Jaffrey Cup especially in the matchplay stages.

“That was a pleasing start to the season as the field was very strong.

“The Hazlehead club championship is two rounds strokeplay qualifying followed by matchplay.

“I managed to get to the final after a couple of close ties.

“I faced my Pennant team partner Jack Pirie which was strange given we’re usually encouraging each other playing on the same team.

“I had a good day and Jack didn’t have his best and I won the match 6&5.

“It was my 10th men’s championship title so it was really pleasing.

“The following Sunday I had the final two rounds of the Inverurie club championship and managed to win by five shots from Richard Davidson.

“I didn’t play my best but the course was playing tricky so that was a pretty stressful week,” added Greg.

“That was my eighth championship win at Inverurie which makes me feel a bit old.

“A couple of weeks later my brother Mark lifted his ninth men’s club championship at his course near Reading so that took the family total to 20 which is a nice landmark.

“I later got a call to play for the North-east District team against Fife at Murcar Links which was a great experience.

“I played with Ellon McDonald’s Adam Dunton and we combined well to win.

“Unfortunately, the afternoon singles were postponed due to fog but it was a great experience and it would be fantastic to get another opportunity to represent the North-east again.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions again.

“I’ve had a few good runs over the years but you need a good draw and a few home ties to have a good chance.

“The away ties are always tough but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Although I’m getting older the great thing about golf is your best days could still be ahead of you even in your late 30s.

“I’ll keep plugging away at the practice area and with the intention of adding a few more titles over the next few years.”

The Jaffrey Cup was originally presented by Sir Thomas Jaffrey, an actuary at the Aberdeen Savings Bank, and first played for in 1927.

Porty to host Junior Pennant final

Portlethen is the host club for the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League this year.

League fixtures have still to be finalised but the final will be played at Portlethen on Sunday, July 7 at noon.

The Hector Dey and Murray Trophy will be staged on Sunday, July 21 at Portlethen at 9am. The closing date for entries is Monday, July 15.

Murcar Links will hold the Aberdeen section of the Off The Tee Trophy on Sunday, August 4.

Deeside will host the Deeside section on the same day while the West and North sections have still to be finalised.

The semi-finals and final will return to Portlethen on Sunday, August 18.

The closing date for entries for the Spence Trophy is Sunday, August 25.

The 36-hole qualifier will be on Sunday, September 1 while the semi-finals and final will be staged on Sunday, October 6.

Banchory will be attempting to defend both the Pennant League title and the Off The Tee Trophy that they won last year.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the Aberdeenshire Golf Package to be staged at four of the North-east’s top links courses.

Fraserburgh, Duff House Royal, Newburgh-on-Ythan and Trump International will host the event from September 16-19.

Meals will be provided before and after each day’s play in the NCG Top 100s Tour competition.

The total package costs £470 per player although groups of four booking will receive a 10% discount and individual Stableford prizes after all four rounds.

For more details see

ncgtop100stour.com/product/aberdeenshire-package