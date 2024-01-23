Golf: Jaffrey Cup champion Greg Ingram hoping to build on successful 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Jaffrey Cup champion Greg Ingram hoping to build on successful 2023

Hazlehead and Inverurie club champion looking forward to teeing it up in the Evening Express Champion of Champions.

By Alan Brown
To go with story by Danny Law. Greg Ingram had a year of success which culminated in being called up to represent the North-east District. Picture shows; Greg Ingram. Aberdeen. Supplied by Submitted Date; 22/01/2024
To go with story by Danny Law. Greg Ingram had a year of success which culminated in being called up to represent the North-east District. Picture shows; Greg Ingram. Aberdeen. Supplied by Submitted Date; 22/01/2024

Greg Ingram had a year of success which culminated in being called up to represent the North-east District.

Business development manager Greg admitted he played his best golf of the year when lifting the Jaffrey Cup at Peterculter.

After qualifying as one of the best four scorers at the Journal Cup, Greg defeated Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston 5&3 in the Jaffrey semi-final then his Balnagask clubmate Ryan Forbes 4&3 in the final.

But 36-year-old Greg was also in inspired form when lifting the club championships at both Hazlehead and Inverurie.

Greg said: “I probably played my best golf of the season to win the Jaffrey Cup especially in the matchplay stages.

“That was a pleasing start to the season as the field was very strong.

“The Hazlehead club championship is two rounds strokeplay qualifying followed by matchplay.

“I managed to get to the final after a couple of close ties.

“I faced my Pennant team partner Jack Pirie which was strange given we’re usually encouraging each other playing on the same team.

“I had a good day and Jack didn’t have his best and I won the match 6&5.

“It was my 10th men’s championship title so it was really pleasing.

“The following Sunday I had the final two rounds of the Inverurie club championship and managed to win by five shots from Richard Davidson.

“I didn’t play my best but the course was playing tricky so that was a pretty stressful week,” added Greg.

“That was my eighth championship win at Inverurie which makes me feel a bit old.

The Hazlehead team who won golf’s Dalwinston Trophy. From left, Greg Ingram, Scott Robertson, Greig Kennedy and Jack Pirie. Image: Alan Brown.

“A couple of weeks later my brother Mark lifted his ninth men’s club championship at his course near Reading so that took the family total to 20 which is a nice landmark.

“I later got a call to play for the North-east District team against Fife at Murcar Links which was a great experience.

“I played with Ellon McDonald’s Adam Dunton and we combined well to win.

“Unfortunately, the afternoon singles were postponed due to fog but it was a great experience and it would be fantastic to get another opportunity to represent the North-east again.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions again.

“I’ve had a few good runs over the years but you need a good draw and a few home ties to have a good chance.

“The away ties are always tough but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Although I’m getting older the great thing about golf is your best days could still be ahead of you even in your late 30s.

“I’ll keep plugging away at the practice area and with the intention of adding a few more titles over the next few years.”

The Jaffrey Cup was originally presented by Sir Thomas Jaffrey, an actuary at the Aberdeen Savings Bank, and first played for in 1927.

Porty to host Junior Pennant final

Portlethen is the host club for the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League this year.

League fixtures have still to be finalised but the final will be played at Portlethen on Sunday, July 7 at noon.

From left, the winning Banchory team of Ben Pirrie, Lewis Duncan, Lyle Rogie and Danny Noble after clinching the Off The Tee Trophy last year. 

The Hector Dey and Murray Trophy will be staged on Sunday, July 21 at Portlethen at 9am. The closing date for entries is Monday, July 15.

Murcar Links will hold the Aberdeen section of the Off The Tee Trophy on Sunday, August 4.

Deeside will host the Deeside section on the same day while the West and North sections have still to be finalised.

The semi-finals and final will return to Portlethen on Sunday, August 18.

The closing date for entries for the Spence Trophy is Sunday, August 25.

The 36-hole qualifier will be on Sunday, September 1 while the semi-finals and final will be staged on Sunday, October 6.

Banchory will be attempting to defend both the Pennant League title and the Off The Tee Trophy that they won last year.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the  Aberdeenshire Golf Package to be staged at four of the North-east’s top links courses.

Fraserburgh, Duff House Royal, Newburgh-on-Ythan and Trump International will host the event from September 16-19.

Meals will be provided before and after each day’s play in the NCG Top 100s Tour competition.

The total package costs £470 per player although groups of four booking will receive a 10% discount and individual Stableford prizes after all four rounds.

For more details see

ncgtop100stour.com/product/aberdeenshire-package

More from Golf

Banchory Golf Club men's champion James Byrne. Image: Alan Brown.
European Tour producer and ex-golf pro James Byrne returns to north-east on holiday... to…
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Newmachar Golf Club's new golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon, right, with general manager Derek Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Walker Cup-winner Graham Gordon on new role trying to grow Newmachar Golf Club
Deeside assistant professional Kevin Duncan, centre, with head professional Graeme Nethercott, left, and Sam Kiloh.
Golf: Kevin Duncan hoping for a fruitful 2024 after making move to Deeside
Pictured from left, Royal Aberdeen Golf Club captain Michael Black, Richard Johnstone, Robert Patterson, and Keith Grant (general manager). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Golf: Royal Aberdeen secure Richard Johnstone - one of only 89 Master Greenkeepers in…
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff. Image: Alan Brown.
North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn's honour
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
C4C director Gordon Sutherland is delighted with the councillors' approval. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans
Golf club and ball in grass
North-east-based ex-Scottish Golf president has say on plan to reduce ball flight; Hazlehead golf…
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far