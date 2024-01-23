Developer returns with fresh bid for housing on the site of historic fire-hit mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer returns with fresh bid for housing on the site of historic fire-hit mansion

Stratton Lodge in Inverness has been derelict for years - but it could have a new lease of life as part of a new housing development.

By Stuart Findlay
A new impression showing how the site could look. Image: Mabbett
A new impression showing how the site could look. Image: Mabbett

A fresh application to renovate a historic B-listed building and build 30 new houses in Inverness has been launched.

Stratton Lodge has been in a state of ruin for more than a decade following devastating fires in 2011 and 2013.

MacDonald Hotels wants to renovate and develop the lodge to create new apartments at the site.

A new rear wing of cottages would sit close to Stratton Lodge and a further 17 detached and semi-detached houses would also be built on the grounds.

The developer initially submitted its plans for the site in late 2022.

A series of concerns locally about access to the site from a single-track road were raised and the application was withdrawn in December 2023.

What has changed?

The new application mentions discussions with Highland Council planners to alter the design.

It led to the developer repositioning some homes and improving the landscaping.

Culloden Community Council had raised an objection to the old application about the single-track access from Caulfield Road North being unable to cope.

Local resident Paul Bole also raised environmental concerns. He stated that dozens of mature trees would be at risk of felling and damage if the development was approved.

The current building is a derelict shell. Image: Mabbett

A transport assessment from ECS Transport Planning included with the new application also says it satisfies all policy requirements.

MacDonald Hotels did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal to outline the differences between their old and new plans.

But last year, a spokesman said: “Our plans specifically protect the nearby Stratton Woods and the other mature trees on the site whilst restoring the lodge’s formal parkland aspect.”

Proposal will ‘sympathetically’ redevelop Stratton Lodge

In the papers, the developer says its plans will deliver a “substantial community benefit”.

A statement said: “Much needed housing is critical to the future of Inverness.

“It should be recognised that the advantages of redeveloping this long derelict and fire- damaged B-listed building and its woodland setting should be seen as a substantial community benefit.

It also outlines how the Stratton Lodge building will be protected.

An impression of how the lodge building could look. Image: Mabbett

The developer added: “The proposal will sympathetically and respectfully redevelop the lodge. It will retain the façade and partial building footprint along with sensitive housing development.

“Restoring the building and redeveloping the curtilage to accommodate residential dwellings will not only reinstate Stratton Lodge as a built and cultural heritage landmark for the area but also would create a distinct, high-quality place and space.”

The application will be assessed by Highland Council’s planning department.

If five or more objections are raised, it will be discussed and decided by a committee of councillors.

