Home Sport Golf

Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions 2024 launches – as organisers look to top last year’s 200 entries

This week's golf round-up includes North-east District Golf Association and Royal Aberdeen Golf Club dates for your diary.

By Alan Brown
Evening Express Champion of Champions 2023 finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine (rear centre), with the winners (left to right) Gail Christie, Jim Coutts, Christine Bruce, Emma Logie, Calum Morrison, Robert Duncan, Neil Irvine and Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Evening Express Champion of Champions 2023 finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine (rear centre), with the winners (left to right) Gail Christie, Jim Coutts, Christine Bruce, Emma Logie, Calum Morrison, Robert Duncan, Neil Irvine and Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Entry forms for 2024’s eight Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments have been sent out to all the North-east District clubs.

North-east District secretary George Young is preparing for another deluge of competitors after last year’s success, when eight competitions were held for the first time.

George said: “We are extremely grateful Aberdein Considine are again providing sponsorship this season.

“The concept introduced last year, including free entry and concluding with a gala finals day, was an overwhelming success.

“We had  200 entries last year – and I would hope we can have more than that this time around.

“It would be encouraging to have more ladies play.

“The competition is still relatively new in their calendar, but it would be appreciated if secretaries can help encourage both ladies and men to enter.

North-east District Golf Association secretary George Young. Image: DC Thomson.

“The feedback from those who have played have enjoyed the chance to meet other golfers and the chance to play other courses and that is what really is at the heart of the game.”

There are four scratch competitions: men, women, senior  men and senior women, plus four equivalent handicap tournaments.

George added: “Entry forms for all eight tournaments have been sent to all the relevant clubs.

“I would ask all club secretaries to get their 2023 champions to complete their respective entry forms and return it to me by Friday, March 1.

“It’s brilliant that Aberdein Considine are again supporting golf at club level by providing £2,400 of vouchers.”

The winners of the competitions, which will culminate in a gala finals day at Turriff Golf Club on Sunday, September 1, will receive £200 vouchers, with the runners-up getting £100 and the semi-finalists £50.

Last year’s eight defending champions will be automatically allocated into the draws.

DEFENDING EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

GENTS’ SCRATCH

Calum Morrison (Inverurie)

GENTS’ HANDICAP

Robert Duncan (Murcar Links)

SENIOR GENTS’ SCRATCH

Neil Irvine (Stonehaven)

SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP

Jim Coutts (Longside)

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Emma Logie (Keith)

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Christine Bruce (Turriff).

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Gail Christie (Banchory)

SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP

Sheila McNaught (Newmachar)

North-east District Championships dates confirmed

The Kings Links Golf Centre will again sponsor the North-east District’s flagship strokeplay event this season.

Portlethen will host the Kings Links North-east Open on August 17-18.

An opening field of 72 on the Saturday will be cut to 40 for play on the Sunday.

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS 2024

MAY

5 – Area Team Championship – North away (six-man team selected by committee).

19 – Phillips Trophy sponsored by Paul Lawrie Golf Centre at Newburgh 36-hole Strokeplay.

JUNE

9 – Area Team Championship against Fife at Murcar Links (six-man team selected by committee).

15 – Journal Cup sponsored by Paul Lawrie Golf Centre at Inverurie (three-man team, 36-hole Strokeplay).

16 – Jaffrey Cup at Inverurie (four best individual scores from Journal Cup).

JULY

14 – Area Team Championship – Perth and Kinross away (six-man team selected by committee).

25 – Paul Lawrie North-east Boys Under-14 Championship at Kemnay. Under 14 on January 1, 2024.

26 – Paul Lawrie North-east Boys Under-18 Championship at Kemnay. Under 16 on January 1, 2024.

AUGUST

17-18 – Kings Links Golf Centre North-east Open at Portlethen.

SEPTEMBER

1 – Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day at Turriff.

7-8 – Scottish Men’s Area Team Championship at The Glen (group qualifying throughout year).

14-15 – Scottish Boys Area Team Championship at Duff House Royal (four-man team).

22 – Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay (18-hole Foursomes, max two per club).

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club reveal open dates

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are hosting their men’s open on September 22 this year.

The Balgownie club are also staging their seniors’ open on July 8 and their junior event on August 16.

Entries open for the senior open on May 1, while both the junior and gents’ tournaments will be available to book from June 3.

Royal Aberdeen are also combining with other north-east courses to provide various multi-club competitions throughout the year.

APRIL

15-18 – Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship, Fraserburgh, Cruden Bay, Trump International and Royal Aberdeen.

24-26 – Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, Cruden Bay, Trump International, Royal Aberdeen.

JULY

8 – Seniors.

AUGUST

16 – Juniors.

SEPTEMBER

22 – Men.

30-Oct 3 – Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship, Fraserburgh, Murcar Links, Trump International, Royal Aberdeen.

OCTOBER

2-5 – Hole-in-One Club Pairs Seniors, Peterhead, Trump International, Royal Aberdeen.

9-12 – Mizuno Golf Pairs Tour, Murcar Links, Trump International, Fraserburgh and Royal Aberdeen.

