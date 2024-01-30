Willie Miller: Aberdeen supporters are fast running out of hope and optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen supporters are fast running out of hope and optimism

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson needs results quickly and failure to beat Dundee tonight would leave frustrated supporters with no hope and in sombre mood.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hearts.
Willie Miller
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen supporters don’t really have anything to hold on to that will give them hope and optimism at the moment.

That is why they are so frustrated.

The statistics for this season give fans the feeling the club are not going in the right direction.

Any hope of finishing third is over and the Dons are languishing eighth in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have conceded 32 goals already in the Premiership this season and have scored just 23.

No wonder supporters are frustrated.

I don’t think conceding 32 goals would be acceptable over an entire season – never mind after only 2o games.

Manager Barry Robson needs results quickly.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle.


It starts with Dundee and they have to take care of them tonight before facing a quick-fire double header against the Old Firm.

If they don’t beat Dundee, the Dons will go into the games against Celtic and Rangers in a really sombre mood.

And the fans with no hope.

It is the time of year where directors and chairmen start looking at the season which has unfolded – and start making decisions.

So Robson needs good performances and results in the next three games.

I still think the squad is strong, but the statistics simply don’t back that up.

You see the quality Aberdeen have at times, primarily in European games and the odd league fixture.

Hearts' Jorge Grant celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.


But something has to happen on the field of play to back that up or the pressure will continue to keep mounting.

The next three games against Dundee, Celtic and Rangers are absolutely pivotal to the season, Robson and the club.

I’m hoping performances and results can be better.

But at this moment in time it is more hope than belief it is going to happen.

There are always managers under pressure at the turn of the year.

Robson is aware of it and has taken it on the chin and hopefully he can turn it around.

Aberdeen cannot really contemplate losing at home to Dundee.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith and Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Tynecastle.


The mood the supporters are in they would find that really difficult to accept.

Robson needs his players to stand up, be strong and be able to take the pressure coming on them and the manager.

He needs a win against Dundee and strong performances against Celtic and Rangers.

If he can deliver results against the Glasgow two, even better.

If Aberdeen can secure six points from the next three games that would ease pressure as it would mean they have beaten one of the Old Firm teams.

If they could get nine points, it would turn the whole season around – but it is a tall ask.

The 2-0 loss to Hearts means any hopes of finishing third in the Premiership are gone completely. There is no chance.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks unhappy with referee Kevin Clancy after his goal is disallowed against Hearts at Tynecastle.


You would need Hearts to implode. They have a 19-point advantage which at this stage of the season is unassailable.

Strange things can happen in football, but it would top them all if Aberdeen could overcome that points chasm.

Finishing third is out of the question.

Fourth should now be the target.

If Aberdeen fail to finish in the top four, it would be hugely disappointing.

If they finish outside the top six it would be unacceptable for the investment that has been put into the club.

Robson will know that – and so will chairman Dave Cormack.

Hearts' Zander Clark, Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and referee Kevin Clancy in discussion at half time of the Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle.


Finishing fourth is achievable, but to do that performances and consistency will have to get much better.

Aberdeen will have to stop leaking goals and start scoring.

I felt the previous two games against Hearts and St Johnstone beforehand were hugely important.

However, the Reds came out of those fixtures with only one point, which is disappointing.

It has piled the pressure on the Dundee fixture, which is an absolute must-win.

Wingers not midfielders needed at Aberdeen as transfer window ticks down

Aberdeen need to sign a couple of wingers before the transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

There is a lack of options to bring width and time is running out to strengthen in that area.

I don’t see a great deal of width in the squad as there is only really Shayden Morris and Jonny Hayes who provide that.

Securing a right and left winger before the window closes would give the manager more options.

Most of the width is coming from full-backs as the midfielders playing now are all central midfielders.

Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace U21s holds off Mathijas Tielemans of PSV Eindhoven U21s during the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park in May.


Which is why I was surprised to see the Dons secure another midfielder when landing Killian Phillips.

Midfielder Phillips has been secured on loan until the end of the season from Premier League Crystal Palace.

So far Philips is the only addition during the winter window – although three players have exited Pittodrie.

Loan players Rhys Williams (Liverpool) and Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) both had their loans cut short to return to their parent clubs.

Attacker Vicente Besuijen was also sent on loan to Dutch second-tier club FC Emmen until the end of the season.

Defensively there is also plenty of cover – although the Dons do face a wait on the severity of the knee injury suffered by centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

