Willie Miller: Aberdeen supporters are fast running out of hope and optimism

Aberdeen supporters don’t really have anything to hold on to that will give them hope and optimism at the moment.

That is why they are so frustrated.

The statistics for this season give fans the feeling the club are not going in the right direction.

Any hope of finishing third is over and the Dons are languishing eighth in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have conceded 32 goals already in the Premiership this season and have scored just 23.

No wonder supporters are frustrated.

I don’t think conceding 32 goals would be acceptable over an entire season – never mind after only 2o games.

Manager Barry Robson needs results quickly.

It starts with Dundee and they have to take care of them tonight before facing a quick-fire double header against the Old Firm.

If they don’t beat Dundee, the Dons will go into the games against Celtic and Rangers in a really sombre mood.

And the fans with no hope.

It is the time of year where directors and chairmen start looking at the season which has unfolded – and start making decisions.

So Robson needs good performances and results in the next three games.

I still think the squad is strong, but the statistics simply don’t back that up.

You see the quality Aberdeen have at times, primarily in European games and the odd league fixture.

But something has to happen on the field of play to back that up or the pressure will continue to keep mounting.

The next three games against Dundee, Celtic and Rangers are absolutely pivotal to the season, Robson and the club.

I’m hoping performances and results can be better.

But at this moment in time it is more hope than belief it is going to happen.

There are always managers under pressure at the turn of the year.

Robson is aware of it and has taken it on the chin and hopefully he can turn it around.

Aberdeen cannot really contemplate losing at home to Dundee.

The mood the supporters are in they would find that really difficult to accept.

Robson needs his players to stand up, be strong and be able to take the pressure coming on them and the manager.

He needs a win against Dundee and strong performances against Celtic and Rangers.

If he can deliver results against the Glasgow two, even better.

If Aberdeen can secure six points from the next three games that would ease pressure as it would mean they have beaten one of the Old Firm teams.

If they could get nine points, it would turn the whole season around – but it is a tall ask.

The 2-0 loss to Hearts means any hopes of finishing third in the Premiership are gone completely. There is no chance.

You would need Hearts to implode. They have a 19-point advantage which at this stage of the season is unassailable.

Strange things can happen in football, but it would top them all if Aberdeen could overcome that points chasm.

Finishing third is out of the question.

Fourth should now be the target.

If Aberdeen fail to finish in the top four, it would be hugely disappointing.

If they finish outside the top six it would be unacceptable for the investment that has been put into the club.

Robson will know that – and so will chairman Dave Cormack.

Finishing fourth is achievable, but to do that performances and consistency will have to get much better.

Aberdeen will have to stop leaking goals and start scoring.

I felt the previous two games against Hearts and St Johnstone beforehand were hugely important.

However, the Reds came out of those fixtures with only one point, which is disappointing.

It has piled the pressure on the Dundee fixture, which is an absolute must-win.

Wingers not midfielders needed at Aberdeen as transfer window ticks down

Aberdeen need to sign a couple of wingers before the transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

There is a lack of options to bring width and time is running out to strengthen in that area.

I don’t see a great deal of width in the squad as there is only really Shayden Morris and Jonny Hayes who provide that.

Securing a right and left winger before the window closes would give the manager more options.

Most of the width is coming from full-backs as the midfielders playing now are all central midfielders.

Which is why I was surprised to see the Dons secure another midfielder when landing Killian Phillips.

Midfielder Phillips has been secured on loan until the end of the season from Premier League Crystal Palace.

So far Philips is the only addition during the winter window – although three players have exited Pittodrie.

Loan players Rhys Williams (Liverpool) and Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) both had their loans cut short to return to their parent clubs.

Attacker Vicente Besuijen was also sent on loan to Dutch second-tier club FC Emmen until the end of the season.

Defensively there is also plenty of cover – although the Dons do face a wait on the severity of the knee injury suffered by centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.