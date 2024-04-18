Multi-talented Jasmine Mackintosh hoping to hit right note in Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-talented Jasmine Mackintosh hoping to hit right note in Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open title defence

The Aberdonian defends her title at this week’s national open at Royal Troon.

By Danny Law
Jasmine Mackintosh
Murcar Links golfer Jasmine Mackintosh. Image: Supplied by Scottish Golf.

Aberdeen’s Jasmine Mackintosh is hoping to hit the right notes once again when she begins the defence of her Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open title on Friday.

The Murcar Links member also has a passion for music and is gearing up for a busy period on and off the course.

Mackintosh, who defeated Scotland teammate Lorna McLymont in a play-off last year, is set to release a five-track EP of her own songs.

But the 24-year-old, who studies music at North East Scotland College, says her full focus this week is on performing as well as she can at Royal Troon.

She said: “I’m releasing an EP soon as part of my college course.

“There will be five of my own songs on the EP. I posted a little clip of one of them recently on my Instagram page as I need to start doing some promotion.

“As well as singing, I play guitar and drums – not all at the same time.

“As a little girl I loved singing, but I’ve also played golf since I was eight and I’ve just really enjoyed combining both.

“I’ve been very busy over the last month and it can be difficult balancing practice and college to make sure I don’t fall behind in my work.

“But music and golf are things I love, I’ve always enjoyed both and will continue to do so.”

Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion, with her reward
Jasmine Mackintosh – the 2023 Helen Holm Women’s Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.

Open venue is reward for making cut

The 2024 edition of the Helen Holm promises to be another memorable event on the Ayrshire coast.

The 54-hole stroke-play tournament will be played over three days with the first two rounds played on the Royal Troon Portland course.

After 36 holes, a cut will determine the 60 players and ties who go forward to the final 18 holes on Royal Troon’s Championship course, the host venue for the 152nd Open Championship in July.

As well as golfers from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, competitors from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Malta, Sweden and the USA will battle for honours at Troon over the three days.

Mackintosh is one of 43 Scots in the field hoping to make it a home winner for the third year on the bounce.

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford claimed top spot in 2022 prior to Mackintosh’s success a year ago.

Only twice before has a player successfully defended the title – Muriel Thomson in 1976 and current LPGA star Mel Reid in 2007.

Mackintosh added: “I’m looking forward to playing again in the Helen Holm after last year’s experience.

“It was really special to win at a venue I love playing at and great to do it on what was the 50th anniversary of the championship.

“I had a poor second round last year to slip back and so, on the final day, I was able to play with a bit more freedom.

“I stuck to my process, didn’t worry about what anyone else was doing and was much stronger mentally.”

Beneficial Bahamas training camp

On her preparation for this year’s event, Mackintosh added: “It’s been difficult to get out and practice recently as the weather in Aberdeen has been so awful.

“It’s actually better to go on the course and play because standing on the range practising is not good in the pouring rain.

“I was part of a Scottish Golf squad that got to travel to the Bahamas in January for a training camp and that was great.

“I played quite well over there and that gave me a lot of confidence.

“We also had the chance to meet with Catriona Matthew (Solheim Cup captain) and Laura Beveridge (LET player) and myself and Jen Saxton got to play 18 holes with them.

“It was both insightful and inspiring to watch their process and how they went about constructing a score.

“During down time it was also really good just to chat with them and I learned a lot from that trip.”

