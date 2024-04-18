Multi-talented Jasmine Mackintosh hoping to hit right note in Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open title defence

Aberdeen’s Jasmine Mackintosh is hoping to hit the right notes once again when she begins the defence of her Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open title on Friday.

The Murcar Links member also has a passion for music and is gearing up for a busy period on and off the course.

Mackintosh, who defeated Scotland teammate Lorna McLymont in a play-off last year, is set to release a five-track EP of her own songs.

But the 24-year-old, who studies music at North East Scotland College, says her full focus this week is on performing as well as she can at Royal Troon.

She said: “I’m releasing an EP soon as part of my college course.

“There will be five of my own songs on the EP. I posted a little clip of one of them recently on my Instagram page as I need to start doing some promotion.

“As well as singing, I play guitar and drums – not all at the same time.

“As a little girl I loved singing, but I’ve also played golf since I was eight and I’ve just really enjoyed combining both.

“I’ve been very busy over the last month and it can be difficult balancing practice and college to make sure I don’t fall behind in my work.

“But music and golf are things I love, I’ve always enjoyed both and will continue to do so.”

Open venue is reward for making cut

The 2024 edition of the Helen Holm promises to be another memorable event on the Ayrshire coast.

The 54-hole stroke-play tournament will be played over three days with the first two rounds played on the Royal Troon Portland course.

After 36 holes, a cut will determine the 60 players and ties who go forward to the final 18 holes on Royal Troon’s Championship course, the host venue for the 152nd Open Championship in July.

As well as golfers from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, competitors from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Malta, Sweden and the USA will battle for honours at Troon over the three days.

Mackintosh is one of 43 Scots in the field hoping to make it a home winner for the third year on the bounce.

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford claimed top spot in 2022 prior to Mackintosh’s success a year ago.

Only twice before has a player successfully defended the title – Muriel Thomson in 1976 and current LPGA star Mel Reid in 2007.

Mackintosh added: “I’m looking forward to playing again in the Helen Holm after last year’s experience.

“It was really special to win at a venue I love playing at and great to do it on what was the 50th anniversary of the championship.

“I had a poor second round last year to slip back and so, on the final day, I was able to play with a bit more freedom.

“I stuck to my process, didn’t worry about what anyone else was doing and was much stronger mentally.”

Beneficial Bahamas training camp

On her preparation for this year’s event, Mackintosh added: “It’s been difficult to get out and practice recently as the weather in Aberdeen has been so awful.

“It’s actually better to go on the course and play because standing on the range practising is not good in the pouring rain.

“I was part of a Scottish Golf squad that got to travel to the Bahamas in January for a training camp and that was great.

“I played quite well over there and that gave me a lot of confidence.

“We also had the chance to meet with Catriona Matthew (Solheim Cup captain) and Laura Beveridge (LET player) and myself and Jen Saxton got to play 18 holes with them.

“It was both insightful and inspiring to watch their process and how they went about constructing a score.

“During down time it was also really good just to chat with them and I learned a lot from that trip.”