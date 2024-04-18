Japan’s growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan’s growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors

Scottish exports are gaining market share in the Land of the Rising Sun.

By Keith Findlay
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Sushi lovers in Japan and other parts of Asia just can't get enough of our Scottish mackerel. Image: Shutterstock

Scottish mackerel fishers and processors have been buoyed by a surge in sales to Japan, with demand expected to grow further.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Pelagic Processors Association (SPPA) show export sales of frozen whole Scottish mackerel to Japan soared from 1,074 tonnes in 2020 to 15,316t in 2023.

Last year’s exports to the Land of the Rising Sun were worth around £25 million.

But there is even better news for this country’s pelagic industry, largely based in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Lerwick, in the latest figures for Japanese market share.

Pelagic boats in Lerwick.
Pelagic boats in Lerwick. Image: Gareth Easton

Norwegian mackerel has traditionally accounted for about 90% of Japan’s imports.

This dropped to around 70% in 2023, with Scottish mackerel rising to about 20% of the market.

SPPA chairman Robert Duthie said the encouraging figures reflected the premium quality of Scottish caught fish.

A good catch of Scottish mackerel.
A good catch of Scottish mackerel. Image: Mike Smylie

This is increasingly understood by Japanese buyers, Mr Duthie said, adding: “We are delighted the superb quality of Scottish caught mackerel is being recognised by discerning buyers in Japan.

“As we build relationships with key customers, we anticipate that market growth will continue.”

Scottish mackerel at its best

North-east Atlantic mackerel is in its best condition when shoals enter UK northern waters in October.

This brings the fish closer to the main mackerel processing centres in the north-east and Shetland.

Mr Duthie added: “This means Scottish boats can land their fish a very short time after catching, ensuring the best possible quality.”

Mackerel sushi
Mackerel Japanese-style. Image: Shutterstock

Scottish sales to Japan have been further boosted by a lower import tariff for UK mackerel, compared to Norwegian fish.

Tariffs on Scottish mackerel will be completely phased out by 2033, providing future additional advantage.

The buoyant Japanese sales  coincide with major investment by Scotland’s biggest pelagic processors.

Scottish mackerel processing.
Scottish mackerel processing. Image: Seafish

Firms are spending large sums on modernising infrastructure and increasing their processing and storage capacity, while cutting their energy bills and carbon footprint.

In Peterhead, Denholm Seafoods’ development of a major new £30m mackerel and herring processing facility and cold-store upgrade is nearing completion. It will be ready in time for the summer herring season.

Investing in export growth

Denholm’s project will significantly grow freezing and cold storage capacity, while also increasing efficiency, product quality and automation.

And it paves the way for further inroads into Far East markets.

Another Blue Toon firm, Lunar Freezing has invested heavily in a new protein recovery plant. It is also upgrading its processing facilities and planning for future expansion.

Mackerel processing in Peterhead.
Mackerel processing in Peterhead. Image: Seafish

And Peterhead-based Northbay Pelagic is expanding its cold storage facilities to handle growing volumes of fish being processed.

Pelagia Shetland is constructing a new cold store on land reclaimed by Lerwick Port Authority to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, the Scottish pelagic fleet is investing large sums in new vessels to optimise catch quality and improve efficiency.

Scottish mackerel ‘set to become a real export success story’

Much of this industry spending has been spurred by new rules which make it mandatory for Scottish vessels to land more of their catches into this country’s ports.

Mr Duthie said: “We are working hard to forge new and trusted relationships with customers all over the world. With significant new investment by both the processing and catching sectors,  Scottish mackerel looks set to become a real export success story.”

