Japan’s growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors

Scottish mackerel fishers and processors have been buoyed by a surge in sales to Japan, with demand expected to grow further.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Pelagic Processors Association (SPPA) show export sales of frozen whole Scottish mackerel to Japan soared from 1,074 tonnes in 2020 to 15,316t in 2023.

Last year’s exports to the Land of the Rising Sun were worth around £25 million.

But there is even better news for this country’s pelagic industry, largely based in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Lerwick, in the latest figures for Japanese market share.

Norwegian mackerel has traditionally accounted for about 90% of Japan’s imports.

This dropped to around 70% in 2023, with Scottish mackerel rising to about 20% of the market.

SPPA chairman Robert Duthie said the encouraging figures reflected the premium quality of Scottish caught fish.

This is increasingly understood by Japanese buyers, Mr Duthie said, adding: “We are delighted the superb quality of Scottish caught mackerel is being recognised by discerning buyers in Japan.

“As we build relationships with key customers, we anticipate that market growth will continue.”

Scottish mackerel at its best

North-east Atlantic mackerel is in its best condition when shoals enter UK northern waters in October.

This brings the fish closer to the main mackerel processing centres in the north-east and Shetland.

Mr Duthie added: “This means Scottish boats can land their fish a very short time after catching, ensuring the best possible quality.”

Scottish sales to Japan have been further boosted by a lower import tariff for UK mackerel, compared to Norwegian fish.

Tariffs on Scottish mackerel will be completely phased out by 2033, providing future additional advantage.

The buoyant Japanese sales coincide with major investment by Scotland’s biggest pelagic processors.

Firms are spending large sums on modernising infrastructure and increasing their processing and storage capacity, while cutting their energy bills and carbon footprint.

In Peterhead, Denholm Seafoods’ development of a major new £30m mackerel and herring processing facility and cold-store upgrade is nearing completion. It will be ready in time for the summer herring season.

Investing in export growth

Denholm’s project will significantly grow freezing and cold storage capacity, while also increasing efficiency, product quality and automation.

And it paves the way for further inroads into Far East markets.

Another Blue Toon firm, Lunar Freezing has invested heavily in a new protein recovery plant. It is also upgrading its processing facilities and planning for future expansion.

And Peterhead-based Northbay Pelagic is expanding its cold storage facilities to handle growing volumes of fish being processed.

Pelagia Shetland is constructing a new cold store on land reclaimed by Lerwick Port Authority to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, the Scottish pelagic fleet is investing large sums in new vessels to optimise catch quality and improve efficiency.

Scottish mackerel ‘set to become a real export success story’

Much of this industry spending has been spurred by new rules which make it mandatory for Scottish vessels to land more of their catches into this country’s ports.

Mr Duthie said: “We are working hard to forge new and trusted relationships with customers all over the world. With significant new investment by both the processing and catching sectors, Scottish mackerel looks set to become a real export success story.”