Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Neah Evans helps Team GB to team pursuit world record and final place

By Jamie Durent
August 3, 2021, 8:04 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 10:04 am
Neah Evans.
Neah Evans helped Team GB reach the final of the women’s team pursuit in a world-record pace at the Tokyo Olympics.

Aberdeenshire’s Evans, who came in for Elinor Barker for the semi-final race against the USA, was in the quartet that recorded a new world best time of 4:06.748 to qualify for the gold medal race.

However, the world record lasted only a matter of minutes as in the final heat, Germany retook the honour with a time of 4:06.159 to defeat Italy.

Team GB’s original record from 2016 had only been broken on Monday by the Germans. The two will face off in the gold medal race, which is due to take place at 9.26am.

