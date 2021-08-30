Elgin-born ice hockey forward Harry Ferguson says scoring for Scotland led to professional rise as he seals switch to Glasgow Clan

Forward Harry Ferguson revealed scoring for Scotland against England as a teenager while in Moray led to a professional ice hockey career.

The 22-year-old former Moray Typhoon starlet has just agreed to join Glasgow Clan, a club with big ambitions who see him as a terrific capture from Milton Keynes.

It’s a return to the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) for the Elgin ace after spending the last three years in the National League (NIHL) with Peterborough Phantoms, MK Lightning and MK Thunder.

Before moving south of the border, he spent two years at Elite level with Edinburgh Capitals and it was while still cutting it on the Moray ice that he rose to prominence with a goal against England.

He said: “I started when I was five years old at the Moray Leisure Centre and went on to for Scotland at under-15, under-17 and under-19 level.

“I was playing for the Moray Typhoons and never really thought I would get the chance to play professionally.

“I scored for Scotland against England when I was 17 and got a phone call from Edinburgh the next day and that’s when it all began and I have been playing pro since that age.”

Family closer to home for games

And the return to Scotland with the Braehead Arena club will give the Fergusons the chance to see him more often.

He said: “All my family still live in Elgin. I’m still with Milton Keynes right now, but then I’ll be moving back home for a couple of months.

“My family are happy and with it being a bit closer they’ll be able to come and watch the games. It’s only a few hours’ drive compared to Milton Keynes from Elgin, which is more like 10 hours away.”

Ferguson said working under highly-rated coach Malcolm Cameron was another key factor in choosing Glasgow as his new club.

He added: “After seeing Malcolm’s coaching career and that he’d coached in the WHL (Western Hockey League), which is probably the best junior league in Canada, and his experience, I think there’s a lot I can learn from him.

“For me being 22, it made a lot of sense to me to come to Glasgow and get better and hopefully that leads to good things.

Time in England aided development

The forward feels the move to England from Edinburgh has served him well as part of his progression in the sport.

He said: “Being in England really helped me. It was at a slightly lower level, so my playing time was a lot higher. I had a much bigger responsibility in the team.

“People expected me to do well every night and it gave me the chance to play with the puck more, work on my skills and my skating. In general, I got a lot more playing time. I felt it is now time for me to return to the Elite League and see what I can do.”

Ferguson can’t wait to get started at Glasgow as, following pre-season in October, everything gears up for their league opener against Fife Flyers on November 6.

He explained what Clan fans can expect from him in terms of style of play.

He added: “I’m a hard worker. I like to do the simple things well without trying to do anything too fancy. I like to play hard and go to the corners and get some goals.”

Clan aiming high in the league – and Ferguson can be big part

And, according to the Clan’s number 41, there are high hopes of success in Glasgow for next season.

He added: “From what I’ve heard so far, it’s all been good about Glasgow. I remember playing against them and they always had a lot of fans at the rink.

“The club has always been really well run, really professional and, from what I’ve heard from Malcolm, he’s looking to go far and do really well in the league, so it’s sounds like it’s going to be a good year.

“They are a club moving in the right direction and this is a great opportunity for me. It has come at the perfect time. ”

Cameron, meanwhile, believes Ferguson is a great addition for Clan.

He said: “Harry is a bright young player that we’re excited to have in our line up.

“He’s a guy with some tremendous upside and will improve daily with this group of players.

“We’re looking at him for getting into game action and someone who can be a big part of the Clan.”