Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ John Newsom victorious in first North District league meeting

Scotland international John Newsom is keeping his fingers crossed he can steer clear of injury over the coming months after getting the cross country season off to a successful start in the first North District league meeting of the campaign.

The Inverness Harriers club member scored an emphatic win in the senior men’s race at Grant Park, Forres, completing the undulating 9.6k course in 33min 54sec.

Recent Moray Road Runners recruit Matt Blunden finished strongly to take second position in 34:26, while Gordon Lennox of Highland Hill Runners was third in 34:51.

Blunden also led Moray to top spot in the team competition with backing from James Wilson (fifth), Gareth Jenkins (sixth) and Colin Mcrae (11th).

Newsom’s hopes of winning the individual league title, when the competition was last held in season 2019-2020, ended painfully when he missed the final race after sustaining a deep bone bruise in his shin.

He was out of action for 12 weeks and by the time he started running again, the pandemic was in full flow and all events were cancelled.

Newsom is now heading back to top form and was pleased with his Forres performance, but is taking care not to risk having any more setbacks in the months ahead.

He said: “I had a good margin at the end of the race, so I’m happy with the way it turned out. Gordon led on the first small lap, but when we started the first of the two bigger laps I moved into the lead and extended it on the second one.

“I’m going to focus on cross country and shorter races over the winter. I entered November’s Dava Way 50k, but I’ve got a nagging foot problem which I don’t want to aggravate, so I’ve withdrawn from that race. The foot is fine over short distances, but as soon as I go longer it’s not great.

“So the national cross country championships next February will be the main target. But I’ll also compete at the North championships in December. I’ll also do most of the league races, including the next one at Evanton in November.”

Catriona Fraser (Inverness Harriers), competing a fortnight after setting a club marathon record of 2:58:02 at London, won the women’s league race.

However, she had to work hard to get the better of Scottish hill running championship silver medalist Kirstie Rogan (Highland Hill Runners), who finished 15secs behind. Emma Murray (JS Kintore) was third in 31:19.

Fifth-placed Louise Cartmell led Moray Road Runners to team victory with backing from Michelle Slater (sixth), Sarah Mcilvaney (11th) and Grace Jenkins (14th).

Elgin’s Roy Taylor won the under-17 men’s race, while Beth Urquhart (Moray Road Runners) led the way in the under-17 women’s competition.

Andrew Baird (Ross County) was first in the under-15 boys’, while Stornoway’s Abbie Stewart was first girl.

Megan cruises to victory in Cardiff

Inverness athlete Megan Keith coasted to an impressive victory in the opening British cross challenge race of the season on a sun-drenched course at Cardiff’s Llandaff Fields.

The Great Britain junior international, was always in control, taking an early lead which she held on to without having to move into top gear.

The Edinburgh University student completed the 4.45k route in 14min 35secs, with fellow-Scot Louisa Brown (Garscube Harriers) finishing eight secs behind in second position.

Keith said: “It wasn’t at all like cross country weather, with temperatures reaching 20 centigrade. I was expecting mud, but the course was very firm and dry.

“It was a good race. We went out fast initially, but soon after that I felt the pace dropped too much.

“I wanted it to be a hard race, so I moved to the front and took it on. So I was in front after about 1k and then broke away on the first hill on the larger of the two laps on the course.

“I just had to keep at the pace I was doing, as I felt fine. I’m sure if others had come with me I would have been able to push harder.

“I’m sure that will happen in future races.”

Keith’s main target is the European championship trails at Liverpool next month.

Before that she’ll represent Edinburgh University in the Scottish cross country relay championships at Scone Palace near Perth and in the national 4k cross championships at Lanark

Keith’s Inverness clubmate Anna Cairns recorded 16:36 for 11th position in the under-17 women’s division of the race at Cardiff. Anna’s brother Lucas was 24th in the under-20 men’s 6.4k.

Third time lucky in Dramathon for Gamble

Jon Gamble won the Dramathon marathon at the third time of asking, while his mum, Margaret, completed a special family day by lifting the over-50 women’s age group award.

The Metro Aberdeen runner swept past Moray’s John Anderson, who had led until the final few kilometres, and went on to take the title by completing the course between the Glenfarclas and Glenfiddich distilleries in 2hr 49min 54secs.

Anderson was runner-up in 2:51:22, while Daniel Smith finished third in 2:52:08.

Gamble, who was second in 2018 and sixth in 2019, was delighted with the result and even happier when his mum came through in 3:43:30 to win her age category. Portobello’s Heather Darling, 3:34:52,was first woman overall.

Another Metro runner, Tom Martin, won the accompanying half marathon in 1:17:39, while Helen Oliver (Les Croupiers) took the women’s title in 1:26:07.

Calum Johnston won the 10k in 44:04 and Sarah Webster was first woman in 54:07.

Meanwhile, Stuart Gardiner finished ahead of a field of 554 runners to win the Aviemore half marathon. The Inverness Harriers club member clocked 1:16:17 with Russell Hall taking second spot in 1:18:32, while Alan Moss (Bellahouston RR) was third in 1:20:24.

Rebecca Morris won the women’s race in 1:29:14, with Sarah Attwood (Skye and Lochalsh) runner-up, 1:29:42, and Julie Hoyle (JS Kintore) third, 1:32:12.

Teenager Caiden Thom outpaced a field of 354 to win the 10k in 36:38. His Metro Aberdeen clubmate Scott Adams was second, 36:45, with Daniel Hale third,37:40.

Anne Mcsherry won the women’s race in 40:44, while youngster Aimee Tawse (Aberdeen AAC) took second position in 41:09 and Halina Rees (Fife AC) finished third,41:29.