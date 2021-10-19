Peterhead: Niah Payne lays down goal challenge after Blue Toon hit nine in two games

Niah Payne feels Peterhead can back up their goalscoring glut – if team-mates keep feeding him and Russell McLean the ball.

Both forwards were on target against Alloa Athletic on Saturday, they second time Payne and McLean have scored against the Wasps this season.

The 4-2 win at Recreation Park took Peterhead’s goal tally to nine goals in their last two, on the back of a 5-0 thumping against Dumbarton two weeks previous.

It has lifted the Blue Toon back into the pack in League One and Payne has faith the run can continue.

He said: “We’ve always had the ability to go and score goals. I just feel like everything is starting to come together now.

“Hopefully it just continues and the way we’re playing, I’m sure it will. The most important thing was how often we were getting the ball wide to our wing-backs and getting it in the box early, for me, Russell and the other attackers.

“Me and Russell both bring different things to our game but we’ll both go and attack crosses. The more crosses that come into the box, the more we’ll try get on the end of them.

“We’ve got a few tough games coming up but they’re coming to our place and we’re not going to make it easy for them to get any points.”

As well as their forwards getting on the scoresheet, Peterhead were also able to count on Scott Brown and Josh Mulligan to find the net against Alloa.

It was just Payne’s second goal of the season at the weekend, with both of them coming against Barry Ferguson’s side.

He added: “I had a little bit of injury before I came out for a bit, but before that I felt I was consistent. I’m now getting back up to match-fitness and raring to go.

“I feel like I had a really good start to the season so I just want to pick up where I left off. I’m full of confidence for next weekend against Falkirk.

“I think I might be a bogey player for Alloa! I just felt Saturday was going to be my day and I feel like every time I play them, I’m going to be confident of getting a goal.”