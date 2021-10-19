Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Niah Payne lays down goal challenge after Blue Toon hit nine in two games

By Jamie Durent
October 19, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead forward Niah Payne.
Peterhead forward Niah Payne.

Niah Payne feels Peterhead can back up their goalscoring glut – if team-mates keep feeding him and Russell McLean the ball.

Both forwards were on target against Alloa Athletic on Saturday, they second time Payne and McLean have scored against the Wasps this season.

The 4-2 win at Recreation Park took Peterhead’s goal tally to nine goals in their last two, on the back of a 5-0 thumping against Dumbarton two weeks previous.

It has lifted the Blue Toon back into the pack in League One and Payne has faith the run can continue.

He said: “We’ve always had the ability to go and score goals. I just feel like everything is starting to come together now.

“Hopefully it just continues and the way we’re playing, I’m sure it will. The most important thing was how often we were getting the ball wide to our wing-backs and getting it in the box early, for me, Russell and the other attackers.

Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne's opener.
Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne’s opener.

“Me and Russell both bring different things to our game but we’ll both go and attack crosses. The more crosses that come into the box, the more we’ll try get on the end of them.

“We’ve got a few tough games coming up but they’re coming to our place and we’re not going to make it easy for them to get any points.”

As well as their forwards getting on the scoresheet, Peterhead were also able to count on Scott Brown and Josh Mulligan to find the net against Alloa.

It was just Payne’s second goal of the season at the weekend, with both of them coming against Barry Ferguson’s side.

He added: “I had a little bit of injury before I came out for a bit, but before that I felt I was consistent. I’m now getting back up to match-fitness and raring to go.

“I feel like I had a really good start to the season so I just want to pick up where I left off. I’m full of confidence for next weekend against Falkirk.

“I think I might be a bogey player for Alloa! I just felt Saturday was going to be my day and I feel like every time I play them, I’m going to be confident of getting a goal.”

 

