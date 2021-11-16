Darts: Tickets for PDC Premier League’s 2022 visit to Aberdeen set to go on sale this week

Tickets for the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen next year are set to go on sale this week.

Briefs for the event at P&J Live on April 21, which was confirmed back in February, will be available from noon on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw this year’s annual visit of the world’s best players cancelled – the first time since 2006 the Granite City did not host a leg of the competition – with the whole tournament eventually held in Milton Keynes.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Aberdeen stop of the 2021 tour will have these transferred over to 2022 if they still wish to attend.

The 17-stop 2022 event gets under way in Cardiff in February before reaching a climax in Newcastle in May. It is expected to feature household names like Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Scot “Snakebite” Peter Wright.

By the time the Premier League rolls into the north-east for night 12, the field will have been reduced from 10 to the top eight players.

In 2020, Aberdeen’s start-of-the-art arena was the setting for the opening night of the Premier League, with Huntly arrow slinger John “the Highlander” Henderson among those involved.

For more information, visit www.pandjlive.com/events/premier-league-darts-2022-tour