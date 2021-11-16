Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darts: Tickets for PDC Premier League’s 2022 visit to Aberdeen set to go on sale this week

By Ryan Cryle
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
The crowd at the 2020 PDC Premier League event in Aberdeen.
Tickets for the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen next year are set to go on sale this week.

Briefs for the event at P&J Live on April 21, which was confirmed back in February, will be available from noon on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw this year’s annual visit of the world’s best players cancelled – the first time since 2006 the Granite City did not host a leg of the competition – with the whole tournament eventually held in Milton Keynes.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Aberdeen stop of the 2021 tour will have these transferred over to 2022 if they still wish to attend.

The 17-stop 2022 event gets under way in Cardiff in February before reaching a climax in Newcastle in May. It is expected to feature household names like Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Scot “Snakebite” Peter Wright.

By the time the Premier League rolls into the north-east for night 12, the field will have been reduced from 10 to the top eight players.

In 2020, Aberdeen’s start-of-the-art arena was the setting for the opening night of the Premier League, with Huntly arrow slinger John “the Highlander” Henderson among those involved.

For more information, visit www.pandjlive.com/events/premier-league-darts-2022-tour

