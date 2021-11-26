Boxing: Elgin coach Paul Gordon receives BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award

Elgin Amateur Boxing Club coach Paul Gordon has won a BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for his years of dedication.

Paul, 51, of Rothes, who boxed at light-welterweight during his time in the Royal Air Force, as well as serving as the assistant coach for the RAF’s boxers, has been head coach at Elgin ABC for 13 years.

He volunteers five times each week, nurturing Moray boxing talent, despite also having a full-time job as an electrician at a whisky distillery.

Paul, who is also involved in Boxing Scotland’s Performance Pathway programme, said: “I’m delighted the club members think so highly of me, but this really is a team effort. We have a great mentality at the club where everyone is treated the same.

“We’ve had good successes – including district and national champions and my daughter, Megan, who represented Scotland at youth and senior Commonwealth Games.

“But the champions are treated exactly the same as any kid who has just come into the club for the first time.

“It’s very rewarding seeing kids, male and female, develop with the club. It’s not all about winning medals and championships. As a coach you thrive on all the successes, whether that’s seeing one of your boxers win a title or seeing the improvement in a kid who has not had the best time at home or a kid who just wants to get fit.

“They’re all treated the same and if they see us coaches giving 100 per cent, they’ll do the same.”

Paul will now go forward to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year bash and join Unsung Hero award winners from Wales and Northern Ireland and from 12 English regions for a shot at securing the overall UK title.

The winner, who will be chosen by a panel of current and former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering, will be announced live at the 68th BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards at Media City Salford on 19 December on BBC One.

To hear from Paul and watch him receiving his award, click here.