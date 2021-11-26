Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing: Elgin coach Paul Gordon receives BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award

By Ryan Cryle
November 26, 2021, 10:27 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 11:22 am
Elgin Boxing Club coach Paul Gordon with his BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award, which was handed over by his daughter Megan.
Elgin Boxing Club coach Paul Gordon with his BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award, which was handed over by his daughter Megan.

Elgin Amateur Boxing Club coach Paul Gordon has won a BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for his years of dedication.

Paul, 51, of Rothes, who boxed at light-welterweight during his time in the Royal Air Force, as well as serving as the assistant coach for the RAF’s boxers, has been head coach at Elgin ABC for 13 years.

He volunteers five times each week, nurturing Moray boxing talent, despite also having a full-time job as an electrician at a whisky distillery.

Paul, who is also involved in Boxing Scotland’s Performance Pathway programme, said: “I’m delighted the club members think so highly of me, but this really is a team effort. We have a great mentality at the club where everyone is treated the same.

“We’ve had good successes – including district and national champions and my daughter, Megan, who represented Scotland at youth and senior Commonwealth Games.

“But the champions are treated exactly the same as any kid who has just come into the club for the first time.

“It’s very rewarding seeing kids, male and female, develop with the club. It’s not all about winning medals and championships. As a coach you thrive on all the successes, whether that’s seeing one of your boxers win a title or seeing the improvement in a kid who has not had the best time at home or a kid who just wants to get fit.

“They’re all treated the same and if they see us coaches giving 100 per cent, they’ll do the same.”

Paul will now go forward to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year bash and join Unsung Hero award winners from Wales and Northern Ireland and from 12 English regions for a shot at securing the overall UK title.

The winner, who will be chosen by a panel of current and former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering, will be announced live at the 68th BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards at Media City Salford on 19 December on BBC One.

To hear from Paul and watch him receiving his award, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]