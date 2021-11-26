Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marine life helped to build mountains, new Aberdeen University research suggests

By Ross Hempseed
November 26, 2021, 10:50 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 11:31 am
Evidence of graphite deposits have been found in the north-west of Scotland. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

New research conducted by Aberdeen University has found a link between the abundance of ocean life and the formation of the first mountains.

The landmark study, led by Professor John Parnell, the abundance of planktonic life two billion years ago contributed to the shifting of tectonic plates across the Earth’s surface.

Feeding off the nutrients in the world’s oceans, when the planktonic life died they settled at the bottom of the ocean and formed a layer of graphite.

This plays a crucial role in lubricating the breakage of rocks into slab-like structures making them much more likely to stack on top of each other forming mountains.

Evidence of this still exists in north-west Scotland where graphite slabs have been discovered at the base of some mountains

The study was conducted within Aberdeen University’s School of Geosciences funded by The Natural Environment Research Council and has been published in the Nature journal, Communications Earth and Environment.

Research also suggests that graphite deposits across Scotland can be used to fuel green technology such as lithium batteries and fuel cells.

Professor John Parnell said: “Mountains are an essential part of the landscape, but big mountain chains only formed halfway through Earth’s history, about two billion years ago.

“Our research shows that it was the sheer abundance of carbon in the ocean that played a crucial role in the crustal thickening that built the Earth’s mountain ranges”

“The geological record for this period includes evidence of an abundance of organic matter in the oceans, which when they died were preserved as graphite in shale.

“While it has long been known that tectonic processes were lubricated, our research shows that it was the sheer abundance of carbon in the ocean that played a crucial role in the crustal thickening that built the Earth’s mountain ranges.

“We can see the evidence in the northwest of Scotland, where the roots of the ancient mountains and the slippery graphite that helped build them can still be found, in places like Harris, Tiree and Gairloch.”

